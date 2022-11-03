College Football QB Power Rankings: Drake Maye replaces Bryce Young as freshman star continues to Impress

I didn’t expect Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker to remain atop my Weekly QB Power Rankings this long. When I moved him to the No. 1 spot following the No. 1 Volunteers’ win over No. 6 Alabama, I did so thinking Ohio State’s CJ Stroud would put up some absurd numbers and reclaim the throne. They haven’t, though, because Hooker won’t stop having Monster games.

On the other hand, Stroud has been somewhat ordinary by his standards. While he and the No. 2 Buckeyes have picked up two important Big Ten wins in the weeks since, he’s thrown for five touchdowns and an interception while averaging 9.01 yards per dropback. Those are excellent numbers for a Mortal signal-caller, but not quite up to the “holy crap this guy is going to win the Heisman” standard.

If Tennessee beats No. 3 Georgia behind the same kind of performance Hooker had against Alabama, I’m not sure anybody will be able to catch him the rest of the way.

No Longer Ranked: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest; Cam Rising, Utah

One-Week Suspension For Making Me Look Bad After I Led Last Week’s Rankings Talking About His Greatness: Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Warming Up On The Sideline: Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina; KJ Jefferson, Arkansas; Taylen Green, Boise State; Holton Ahlers, East Carolina; Michael Penix, Washington