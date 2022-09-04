College Football QB Power Rankings: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud already battling before the 2022 season begins

There is no position more important in the game of football than quarterback. It’s the Lone position player who touches the ball every snap, and a quarterback’s decision-making often determines how successful his team will be. Beyond that, quarterbacks come in all different forms. There’s the 6-foot-5 statue with a Rocket arm, the scrambler, the modern dual-threat game-changer, and of course, the plucky underdog.

In other words, while all quarterbacks are important, there is no perfect example of what they are supposed to be. In fact, at the college level, it’s more about schematic or systematic fit than overall ability. Incredible Talent doesn’t hurt, of course. If you can somehow find an incredibly talented plucky underdog, you’ll conquer the world, not just your conference. Whichever type of quarterback you want running your team, what matters is you find the right one. Just flip around your television on a fall Saturday, and it becomes evident quickly.

As we have established for over a decade here at CBS Sports, college football season is not college football season without rankings. And given the quarterback is the most important position on the field, we wanted to establish a ranking for them over the course of the season. These rankings are based on a highly scientific criteria, including how well they’re playing, how well their teams are playing, their statistical profiles and those aforementioned vibes, baby.

In this preseason edition of the rankings, quarterbacks who have not yet played regularly were not included. So, apologies to all you Texas fans convinced that Quinn Ewers will save the program. He might, and if he does, he’ll be ranked here at some point this season. Just not before Week 1.

Quarterback Power Rankings

Currently pinning these rankings in their lockers: Aidan O’Connell, Purdue; Brennan Armstrong, Virginia; Malik Cunningham, Louisville; Sam Hartman, Wake Forest; Spencer Rattler, South Carolina