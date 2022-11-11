College football preview: UMaine (2-7) at Albany (2-7)

WHERE: Casey Stadium, Albany, New York

KICK OFF: Saturday at noon

STREAMING: FloFootball

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 10-5

KEY STAT: 17 — Consecutive times Maine has scored when reaching the red zone, inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

OUTLOOK: Maine and Albany have had similar seasons, in that each has lost several of close games. Five of Albany’s seven losses have been by a touchdown or less, while three of Maine’s seven losses have been by four or fewer points, including last week’s 26-22 loss at Rhode Island. Last week the Black Bears (2-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association) had a better start, scoring first for just the second time all season. Coming out of the half strong and having a better third quarter is a key, said Maine Coach Jordan Stevens. The Black Bears have been outscored 80-37 in the third quarter this season. Another key is the continued development of freshman tight end Rohan Jones. Playing for the injured Shawn Bowman, Jones made his first career touchdown catch last week, and has six catches for 57 yards. This game could be a chance for Maine’s inconsistent offense to find a rhythm. The Great Danes (1-5 in the CAA) rank next to last in the conference in average yards allowed per game (404.7) and next to last in points allowed per game (35.4).

Defensively, it seems as if the Black Bears face one of the conference’s top quarterbacks every week, and Albany’s Reese Poffenbarger is no exception. Poffenbarger is second in the CAA in passing yards with 2,477 passing yards and 20 TDs, although he is coming off his worst game of the season, completing just 18 of 37 passes for 161 yards and an interception in a 27-3 loss at Elon. Tight end Thomas Greaney leads Albany with 509 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Linebacker Adrian Otero leads the Black Bears with 59 tackles. Justin Sambu and Jamehl Wiley have combined for eight of Maine’s 18 sacks. The Black Bears have yet to hold an opponent under 21 points this season.

OF NOTE: The Black Bears have lost three straight games, by a total of 15 points. … Maine has won seven consecutive games over Albany. … Maine has gone four consecutive games without a turnover. Oddly, the Black Bears are 1-3 in those games. … Maine has lost just once at Albany, 20-16 in 2009, the first time the Black Bears played there. … This is Maine’s second trip to Albany in as many seasons. The Black Bears won there last season, 19-16.

