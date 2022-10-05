College football predictions for Week 6’s biggest games: Tennessee-LSU, TCU-Kansas highlight schedule

More than a dozen unbeaten teams remain in college football, but that could change in Week 6 with several nationally ranked heavyweights facing daunting tasks near the Midway point of the season. Our Saturday predictions are here for this weekend’s biggest games, including TCU and Kansas facing off in a battle of top-20 teams, Tennessee trying to remain unscathed in Baton Rouge and Alabama’s primetime Showdown with Texas A&M.

Texas is hoping to Bury Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry and hand the Sooners their third straight Big 12 loss under first-year Coach Brent Venables. UCLA will shoot for its sixth win against Utah in a nationally ranked Tilt out West.

Season results: Brad Crawford (26-14 overall; 22-17-1 against the spread); Chris Hummer (26-14 overall; 23-16-1 ATS). Coming off matching 7-3 efforts against the spread last week, Hummer and I are both “in the money” nearing the season’s Midway point. Let’s continue to beat the books, shall we?

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are our Picks straight up and against the spread for Week 6’s biggest games.