College football predictions for Ohio State vs Michigan, Week 13

The end of the college football regular season is here—and as usual, it comes with a flurry of highly anticipated rivalry matchups.

Those matchups, of course, include The Game, pitting Michigan and Ohio State in the Horseshoe (noon. ET, Fox) in a contest with Massive stakes. After Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines finally got a win last year, will the Buckeyes exact Revenge at home?

Other rivalry fun includes a pair of teams trying to rain on their opponents’ College Football Playoff hopes: South Carolina will travel to one-loss Clemson (noon, ABC) fresh off an upset of Tennessee, and Notre Dame will visit one-loss USC (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

