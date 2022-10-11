College football point spread, betting lines for Week 7 games

Seven weeks into the college football season and eight teams in the AP top 25 rankings are already eligible to play in Bowl games.

Now in Week 7 comes another loaded slate of games this coming Saturday as conference play continues to heat up around the nation.

That includes six head-to-head matchups between top 25 ranked teams, and three that feature undefeated teams on the same field: in the SEC, a kickoff between Alabama and resurgent Tennessee; in the Big 12, a date with TCU and Oklahoma State, and a Big Ten face-off at the Big House as Michigan hosts Penn State.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button