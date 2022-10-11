College football point spread, betting lines for Week 7 games
Seven weeks into the college football season and eight teams in the AP top 25 rankings are already eligible to play in Bowl games.
Now in Week 7 comes another loaded slate of games this coming Saturday as conference play continues to heat up around the nation.
That includes six head-to-head matchups between top 25 ranked teams, and three that feature undefeated teams on the same field: in the SEC, a kickoff between Alabama and resurgent Tennessee; in the Big 12, a date with TCU and Oklahoma State, and a Big Ten face-off at the Big House as Michigan hosts Penn State.
Here’s your look at the current betting lines and point spreads for college football’s top games this week, along with the expert predictions of the Football Power Index Prediction machine.
All times Eastern and betting lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Well. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 pm | Fox
FPI pick: Michigan 73.3%
Point spread: Michigan -7
Auburn at No. 9 Be Miss
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 pm | ESPN
FPI pick: Ole Miss 85.1%
Point spread: Ole Miss -14.5
Well. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 pm | ESPN2
FPI pick: Oklahoma 69.1%
Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5
Iowa State at No. 22 Texas
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 pm | ABC
FPI pick: Texas 88.9%
Point spread: Texas -16.5
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12 pm | BTN
FPI pick: Minnesota 62.8%
Point spread: Minnesota -6.5
Miami at Virginia Tech
Sat., Oct. 15 | 12:30 pm | ESPN3
FPI pick: Miami 78.4%
Point spread: Miami -7.5
California at Colorado
Sat., Oct. 15 | 2 pm | Pac-12
FPI pick: California 82.2%
Point spread: California -14.5
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | SECN
FPI pick: Georgia 98.6%
Point spread: Georgia -38.5
Well. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | CBS
FPI pick: Alabama 69.8%
Point spread: Alabama -7
Well. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | ABC
FPI pick: TCU 57.6%
Point spread: TCU -3.5
Well. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | ACCN
FPI pick: Syracuse 58.7%
Point spread: Syracuse -3.5
Arkansas at BYU
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | ESPN
FPI pick: BYU 64.0%
Point spread: Arkansas -1.5
Maryland at Indiana
Sat., Oct. 15 | 3:30 pm | ESPN2
FPI pick: Maryland 80.0%
Point spread: Maryland -10.5
Well. 25 James Madison at Georgia Southern
Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 pm | ESPN+
FPI pick: James Madison 66.2%
Point spread: James Madison -10.5
Wisconsin at Michigan State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 4 pm | Fox
FPI pick: Wisconsin 52.4%
Point spread: Wisconsin -7.5
Arizona at Washington
Sat., Oct. 15 | 5:30 pm | Pac-12
FPI pick: Washington 89.0%
Point spread: Washington -15.5
LSU at Florida
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7 pm | ESPN
FPI pick: LSU 62.8%
Point spread: Florida -2.5
Well. 4 Clemson at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 pm | ABC
FPI pick: Clemson 72.7%
Point spread: Clemson -3.5
Well. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 pm | SECN
FPI pick: Mississippi State 59.8%
Point spread: Mississippi State -7
Stanford at Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 pm | NBC
FPI pick: Notre Dame 90.3%
Point spread: Notre Dame -17
Nebraska at Purdue
Sat., Oct. 15 | 7:30 pm | BTN
FPI pick: Purdue 85.1%
Point spread: Purdue -13
Well. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah
Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 pm | Fox
FPI pick: Utah 61.7%
Point spread: Utah -3.5
North Carolina at Duke
Sat., Oct. 15 | 8 pm | ACCN
FPI pick: North Carolina 64.3%
Point spread: North Carolina -6.5
Washington State at Oregon State
Sat., Oct. 15 | 9 pm | Pac-12
FPI pick: Oregon State 62.3%
Point spread: Oregon State -3.5
