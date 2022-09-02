College Football Playoff Will Expand to 12-Team Tournament

College football’s long national nightmare is over.

The Playoffs are expanding—quite possibly very soon.

The College Football Playoff’s executive board on Friday approved an expansion to 12 teams, bringing to an end a more-than-three-year endeavor and delivering the most significant change to the postseason in college football history.

In a meeting that was cloaked in secrecy before a report from SI on Wednesday, the 11-member CFP Board of Managers, composed of Presidents from each of the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame, voted unanimously to approve the 12-team format and implement it no later than 2026, sources tell SI. The decision, wholly Unexpected just a week ago, caps a year-long stalemate over playoff expansion from the Management Committee, a corresponding CFP governing group of conference Commissioners and Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick, who failed to agree on an expansion format.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button