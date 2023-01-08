College Football Playoff: When Will Penn State Reach the College Football Playoff?

In October, before Penn State hosted Ohio State, members of the State College Quarterback Club experienced a unique moment. For the first time in the organization’s history, the football coach, athletic director and university president all spoke at the same event.

Three days later, the Lions took a fourth-quarter lead against the Buckeyes and were ostensibly about 9 minutes away from making their first College Football Playoff appearance. Although that game unraveled in a 44-31 loss, Penn State rebounded to win its last five games, including the Rose Bowl, to push itself back to the brink of playoff contention after a two-year detour.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button