College Football Playoff Week 2 Lessons

Dallas Turner and his Alabama teammates had reason to celebrate after edging Texas, but the Tide have areas of concern, too. AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Notre Dame is (already?!) out of the College Football Playoff race, and even No. 1 Alabama has warts.

Yes, it’s only two weeks into the season, but when every game matters, sometimes that’s all it takes to gain insight into the playoff picture. A two-loss team has never made the playoffs, and Notre Dame is extremely unlikely to be the first after its shocking 26-21 home loss to unranked Marshall on Saturday.

The Irish are 0-2 with no conference Championship game to help compensate for it, so now the conversation turns to how Notre Dame’s season will impact its opponents’ Championship aspirations, including Ohio State, USC and Clemson.

While some playoff hopefuls have been tested more than others, the first two weeks of the season have left some early impressions. Here’s a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the top seven title contenders and when we’ll know if they can compete for the national title:

Saturday’s score: Georgia 33, Samford 0

Reason for optimism: Georgia picked up where it left off — in national championship form. The Bulldogs’ defense hasn’t missed a beat in spite of losing five first-round NFL draft picks, and quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one of the most steady and consistent players in the country. Through two games, Georgia has looked like one of the most complete teams in college football and has done what some others struggled to do — leave no doubt it’s the better team against lesser competition.

Reason for concern: Umm … Georgia hasn’t given any reasons for concern, but the Bulldogs haven’t had to face adversity yet and might not until later in the SEC schedule. Oregon isn’t even a top 25 team this week, and a win against an FCS opponent doesn’t impress anyone. It will start to get more challenging on Oct. 29 against Florida, followed by games against Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. While Georgia is favored to win each of those games by at least 84%, we’ll learn more about the Bulldogs when they’re against better opponents.

Statistics to know: Georgia has allowed three points this season, its fewest allowed through the first two games since 1969, when it allowed zero points.

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: Now. There’s no questioning Georgia’s ability to finish in the top four, and as of right now, the Bulldogs look capable of beating Alabama — again.

Marvin Harrison Jr., with three TD receptions against Arkansas State on Saturday, is an emerging star for the Buckeyes. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

Ohio State (2-0)

Saturday’s score: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Reason for optimism: Offensive options and defensive improvement. Even with two starting wide receivers sidelined with injuries the first two weeks, Ohio State had other players rise to the occasion. Against Notre Dame, it was receiver Xavier Johnson. This week, it was Marvin Harrison Jr., who caught three touchdown passes. With Heisman hopeful quarterback CJ Stroud leading the way, Ohio State’s offense should continue to improve each week, especially when Jaxon Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to return to the lineup. The Buckeyes also have shown marked defensive improvement with first-year Coordinator Jim Knowles, an aspect of the game that was missing last fall.

Reason for concern: Continued mistakes. Ohio State had nine penalties for 85 yards against Arkansas State, one week after racking up seven penalties that cost them 75 yards against Notre Dame.

Statistics to know: Harrison Jr. joined Joey Galloway as the only players in Ohio State history to record multiple games with three receiving touchdowns.

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: The Buckeyes are absolutely in the playoff conversation, but their true identity will continue to evolve as they get into the heart of Big Ten play. Ohio State’s win against Notre Dame will be devalued as the Irish sink in the rankings, but as long as the Buckeyes continue to win, it won’t be an issue. Where it would come into the committee’s conversation is if Ohio State’s only loss is to Michigan, knocking it out of the Big Ten title game. If Ohio State isn’t a conference champion, every game on its résumé will go under the microscope.

Alabama (2-0)

Saturday’s score: Alabama 20, Texas 19

Reason for optimism: Bryce Young. He was at his best when the Tide needed him most, as his 20-yard scramble in the fourth quarter set up the game-winning field goal. Even behind an Offensive line that was getting pushed around, and with receivers that dropped passes, Young completed 27 of 39 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown that gave the Tide a 17-16 lead.

Reason for concern: Undisciplined play, and a lack of dependable receivers. Even linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was jumpy, as he accounted for four penalties and five total tackles. Bama racked up 11 first-half penalties in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance. The Tide is still struggling to replace Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, as no receiver finished with more than 39 yards.

Statistics to know: Alabama committed 15 penalties for 100 yards, the most accepted penalties in a game under Nick Saban (since 2007) and its most since committing 16 vs. Middle Tennessee State in 2002.

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: Now. The question isn’t if Alabama is a top-four team, it’s where it will land in that group. Texas looks like a team that could compete for the Big 12 title, which would help Alabama’s seeding. If Alabama doesn’t fix the penalties and find some dependable receivers, though, it might not remain unscathed.

USC

Saturday’s score: USC 41, Stanford 28

Reason for optimism: Have you seen the offense?! Saturday was proof USC is already better than it was a year ago, when the Trojans lost to Stanford at home in Week 2. So much of that can be attributed to the transfer Talent that overfloweth on offense, starting with quarterback Caleb Williams. USC averaged 11.1 yards per play in the first half, its most in a first half since 2012.

Reason for concern: Eventually, USC is going to face a team that doesn’t beat itself in the red zone with turnovers. Stanford had four turnovers against Colgate, and four more against USC. It’s hard to pick on the Trojans’ defense after two lopsided wins in which they took advantage of those miscues, but they allowed Stanford 441 yards, and EJ Smith had a field day running right up the gut in the first half.

Statistics to know: At one point in the first half, Williams had more passing touchdowns this season (five) than completions (four).

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: After the Oct. 15 games at Utah. This could be one of the most impactful (and hopefully entertaining) games of the season, as it will determine which team is the Pac-12’s best hope at a semifinalist. ESPN’s FPI projects USC will be undefeated heading into that game (and it should be), but it gives the Utes a slight edge to win at 55.9%. Remember, the Pac-12 scrapped its divisions effectively this season, so if Utah and USC are the two best teams in the league, the former South Division teams will play each other again for the conference title. The Pac-12 wants to avoid a two-loss champion, though, and Utah already lost to Florida. USC could afford to lose to Utah during the regular season, but it would probably need to finish as a one-loss conference champion, depending on what happens elsewhere.

Michigan (2-0)

Saturday’s score: Michigan 56, Hawai’i 10

Reason for optimism: In theory, Michigan’s quarterback saga should be over. JJ McCarthy was nearly perfect in his debut, completing 11 of 12 passes in the first half for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, it was against winless, unranked Hawai’i, but he seemed to do all he could to separate himself from Cade McNamara, who started in Week 1. How that plays out in the Locker room remains to be seen, but the fact that Coach Jim Harbaugh used the first two games to put them through an audition was drama enough. After Saturday’s game, Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter for Week 3. The Wolverines should know their Offensive leader with time to spare before the Big Ten schedule begins.

Reason for concern: The nonconference schedule against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. If Michigan stumbles in the Big Ten, it’s not going to have an impressive nonconference win to help it win a résumé battle if it needs to. This won’t be an issue if the Wolverines finish as one-loss or undefeated Big Ten champions, but if their only loss is to Ohio State and they don’t win the East, it could keep them out of the top four. While other teams have been tested, Michigan will have started the season with four straight home games against unranked opponents.

Statistics to know: Michigan’s 42 first-half points were its most in a first half since Oct. 8, 2016, against Rutgers (43 points).

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: By the end of October. Michigan will start to reveal its identity on Oct. 1 at Iowa, which is one of its most difficult road games of the season. As subpar as 1-1 Iowa has looked this month, Kinnick Stadium has been unforgiving to Michigan, as the Wolverines have lost four in a row at Iowa — all by eight points or fewer (one possession). They haven’t won in Iowa City since 2005. If Michigan avoids an upset, and ends October with home wins against Penn State and Michigan State, it’s time to take the Wolverines return to the CFP seriously.

Clemson (2-0)

Saturday’s score: Clemson 35, Furman 12

Reason for optimism: Despite the sluggish start against Georgia Tech, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is showing signs of improvement, and running back Will Shipley has been a dependable option to help him. Uiagalelei’s 231 passing yards against Furman were his highest total in his past five games. Shipley became Clemson’s first player over the past 25 years to score multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first two games of a season.

Reason for concern: Clemson has played two unranked, unheralded opponents and has yet to put it all together. Against Georgia Tech, Clemson’s first four drives resulted in a trio of three-and-outs and one turnover. Saturday, Clemson’s defense allowed FCS Furman 384 total yards.

Statistics to know: Since the Inception of the CFP in 2014, Clemson started 2-0 six times (2015 to 2020), and went to the playoff all six times. In 2014 and 2021, when Clemson failed to start 2-0, the Tigers were left out of the playoff.

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: Mid-October. Following the Oct. 15 game at Florida State, Clemson will have established its place in the Atlantic Division race, and if the Tigers can finish as one-loss or undefeated ACC champions, the program and the league can reassert itself in the national picture. A win at Notre Dame on Nov. 5 won’t help Clemson if the Irish don’t pull it together and finish in the CFP top 25, but a loss would be costly if Clemson doesn’t win the ACC or loses to South Carolina.

Oklahoma (2-0)

Saturday’s score: Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3

Reason for optimism: Passing game potential. The combination of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Marvin Mims made the difference after a sluggish start. Mims caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Gabriel completed 21 of 28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns. After Kent State led 3-0, Oklahoma scored 33 unanswered points and finished with 430 yards of total offense. While other teams struggled with penalties and turnovers, Oklahoma didn’t have any turnovers and just five penalties.

Reason for concern: Texas. The Longhorns gave No. 1-ranked Alabama fits for four quarters. While OU was grasping for its narrow 7-3 Halftime lead over Kent State (the Sooners had just 7 rushing yards in the first half), the Longhorns were tied at 10 with Alabama. Texas has been tested, and its defense looked much improved. Meanwhile…

Statistics to know: Oklahoma was held scoreless in the first quarter against a non-Power 5 team for the first time since 2013 (vs ULM).

When we’ll know if they’re a contender: October 8 after the Texas game. The Sooners get both Baylor and Oklahoma State at home, so this neutral site game against their Rival remains the biggest coin toss. If OU doesn’t win, it still has to face the two teams that played for the league title last fall.