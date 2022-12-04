College Football Playoff selection show live stream: Watch online, TV channel, time, 2022 Bowl games, Picks

College football Bowl season is on the horizon as the 2022 regular season has reached its conclusion. Following a wild year filled with upsets and memorable moments around the sport’s landscape, it’s time to learn who is going to make the College Football Playoff.

After a wacky Championship Week that saw No. 1 Georgia and and No. 2 Michigan win conference titles and finish the regular season undefeated — only for No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC to lose in their conference Championship games, there is some drama in store for the final selections. Well. 5 Ohio State should have a good shot at jumping the Trojans, and No. 6 Alabama is holding out hope that it can make a big leap if the Horned Frogs are significantly docked for their 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game, their first time to lose this season.

The Buckeyes have just one loss, and it came against a quality Michigan team in a game that was tightly contested until the Wolverines pulled away late. The case for two-loss Alabama is a bit shakier, but the Crimson Tide’s defeats both came in soul-crushing fashion on the road against quality foes in No. 7 Tennessee and No. 14 LSU. Ultimately, though, a lack of many high-quality victories could diminish Alabama’s case.

Although Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama have all been in the CFP multiple times, it would mark a breakthrough for the Horned Frogs to be part of the field, especially considering the program limped to a 5-7 record last season before hiring Coach Sonny Dykes from SMU.

