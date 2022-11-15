College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in third CFP poll of 2022?

Editor’s Note: The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed in-between ESPN’s coverage of the Champions Classic.

The College Football Playoff should remain Static at the top of its latest top-25 rankings, with the top four teams likely remaining Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The Horned Frogs in particular face a precarious situation ahead of the final three weeks of the regular season. Any loss by TCU could spell the end of its CFP hopes, which are kept alive by its status as a potentially undefeated Power 5 conference champion.

Tennessee likely will follow TCU at No. 5 overalls; the Volunteers have perhaps the easiest path to the Playoff, needing only to beat South Carolina and Vanderbilt in their final two games to head into the conference championship weekend with an 11-1 record. Considering one of Ohio State and Michigan will lose “The Game” in Week 13, it stands to reason that Tennessee can move back into the top four.

After that, the committee must make several decisions that will not only impact teams’ Proximity to the Playoff, but also the New Year’s Day 6 Bowl games. Oregon and UCLA both lost their second games of the season in Week 11, respectively, and are now out of the Playoff running.

The Sporting News breaks down the latest set of College Football Playoff top 25 rankings, starting with those all-important four teams in:

College Football Playoff rankings 2022

Top four CFP teams of third CFP poll

First two teams out of third CFP poll

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings from the second CFP poll of 2022

New Year’s Day 6 Bowl projections

