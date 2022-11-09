College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in second CFP poll of 2022?

It took all of one week for the College Football Playoff committee’s initial rankings to go the way of the dodo, thanks to a trio of top-10 losses in Week 10.

Well. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson and No. 6 Alabama lost on Saturday, throwing the rankings for Week 11 completely out of focus. The only thing that is certain: Georgia will be the unquestioned No. 1 team after the Bulldogs’ 27-13 demolition of Tennessee.

The remainder of the top four will presumably be made up of Ohio State, Michigan and, potentially, TCU (the last of the undefeated Power 5 teams this season). But don’t be surprised if the committee only drops the Volunteers to No. 4, leaving the Horned Frogs as one of the last two teams looking in at the Playoff.

As for the other two teams that lost on Saturday, their CFP fates are much more dire than Tennessee’s. Clemson could win out and claim the ACC championship, but the Tigers’ struggles all year with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei have led many to consider them unfit for the CFP this season.

MORE: College football picks, predictions ATS for Week 11 top-25 games

Alabama is even worse off than the Tigers. The Crimson Tide dropped to 7-2 on the season with their 32-31 overtime loss to No. 10 LSU, and no team of the Playoff era has ever competed for the Championship with more than one loss. Moreover, Alabama is not even in control of the SEC West division, making it unlikely — but not impossible — for Nick Saban and Co. to challenge for an SEC championship.

Three Pac-12 teams will also garner extensive discussions in the second CFP top 25 of the year in Oregon, USC and UCLA. Each one-loss team should be in the top 10 in Tuesday’s rankings, but it remains to be seen whether any of them actually control their own destiny.

With that, The Sporting News looks at the first set of College Football Playoff rankings, including the four teams in and first two teams out:

College Football Playoff rankings 2022

Top four CFP teams of second CFP poll

Ranking Team Record 1 Georgia 9-0 2 Ohio State 9-0 3 Michigan 9-0 4 TCU 9-0

MORE: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 10

First two teams out of second CFP poll

Ranking Team Record 5 Tennessee 8-1 6 Oregon 8-1

MORE: CFP ranking release dates for 2022

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings from the first CFP poll of 2022

Rank Team Record 1 Georgia 9-0 2 Ohio State 9-0 3 Michigan 9-0 4 TCU 9-0 5 Tennessee 8-1 6 Oregon 8-1 7 LSU 7-2 8 USC 8-1 9 Alabama 7-2 10 Clemson 8-1 11 Be Miss 8-1 12 UCLA 8-1 13 Utah 7-2 14 Penn State 7-2 15 North Carolina 8-1 16 NC State 7-2 17 Tulane 8-1 18 Texas 6-3 19 Kansas State 6-3 20 Notre Dame 6-3 21 Illinois 7-2 22 UCF 7-2 23 Florida State 6-3 24 Kentucky 6-3 25 Washington 7-2

New Year’s Day 6 Bowl projections

This section will be updated.

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Well. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Clemson

Well. 7 LSU vs. No. 10 Clemson Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31): Well. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Texas

Well. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 18 Texas Peach Bowl (Dec. 31): Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 TCU

Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 TCU Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31): Well. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Well. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2): Well. 8 USC vs. No. 17 Tulane

Well. 8 USC vs. No. 17 Tulane Rose Bowl (Jan. 2): Well. 6 Oregon vs. No. 14 Penn State

Zac Al-Khateeb contributed to this report.