College Football Playoff rankings & selection show LIVE updates: Predictions for Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State and more
December 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
First Matchup for Wolverines, Horned Frogs
Michigan and TCU have never played each other.
Georgia and Ohio State met only on Jan. 1, 1993 in the Citrus Bowl. Kirk Herbstreit struggled at 8-of-24 passing for the Buckeyes. Pretty good RB Duel between Robert Smith (112, 2 TDs) and Garrison Hearst (163, 2 TDs).
Scott Dochterman·
Staff Writer, Iowa
December 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST
AP’s No. 1 Misses out on Playoff
With Alabama being left out, this is the first time since Ohio State in 2015 that the preseason AP No. 1 team did not make the Playoff. And TCU joins 2021 Michigan as teams that were unranked in the preseason to make the Playoff.
Matt Brown·
Senior Editor, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST
That’s a compliment
Jaylen Harrell is Max Duggan: “The quarterback, he’s a dog. I like his game.”
Audrey Snyder·
Staff Writer, Penn State
December 4, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Highest-ranked Matchup for TCU
The No. 2 vs. No. 3 Fiesta Bowl is the highest-ranked Matchup TCU has ever been in.
The only other AP top-five Matchup it has played in was the 2011 Rose Bowl against Wisconsin.
Matt Brown·
Senior Editor, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
Spreads for Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff semifinals and bracket are set. And the odds are out from BetMGM. Undefeated Georgia (13-0) is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl. It’ll be the third game for Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year. Undefeated Michigan (13-0) will play No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl, which is the other semifinal. Both semifinals are set for New Year’s Eve again this year, with the NFL playing on January 1.
The winners of those games will meet in the College Football Playoff national Championship game at 7:30 pm ET on Monday, January 9. This year, it’ll be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Read more, click here.
Andrew DeWitt·
Senior Editor, Betting
December 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST
Buckeyes vs. the SEC
Ohio State is 2-11 in the postseason against the SEC, beating Alabama in 2014 and Arkansas in 2010.
Matt Brown·
Senior Editor, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
Ohio State-Michigan rematch?
CFP Chair Boo Corrigan after being asked whether the committee wanted to avoid a Michigan-Ohio State rematch: “It was not talked about in the room. We were looking at getting the right four teams.”
Bruce Feldman·
Senior Writer, CFB
December 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
Georgia in the rankings
Georgia’s rank in the final CFP rankings the past six years:
1 (2022)
3
9
5
5
3 (2017)
Seth Emerson·
Senior Writer, Georgia
December 4, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST
Times are set
Times set for the Playoff:
Fiesta: Michigan-TCU, 4 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Peach: Georgia-Ohio State, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)
I think Bill Hancock might be right. That game might change NYE viewing habits … at least for this year.
Scott Dochterman·
Staff Writer, Iowa
December 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
Well. 5 and No. 6
Alabama is No. 5 and will play Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.
Tennessee is No. 6 and will play Clemson in the Orange Bowl
The Athletic College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
The matchups!
OFFICIAL:
Well. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State at Peach Bowl
Well. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU at Fiesta Bowl
Stewart Mandel·
Senior Columnist & EIC, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST
The top four are set
The field is set. It will be Georgia vs. Ohio State and Michigan vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals.
The Athletic College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST
Will the committee shock us?
The committee does some curious things at times but it’s never done something truly shocking.
Alabama over TCU? That would be a legit shocker.
David Ubben·
Staff Writer, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST
Does Alabama have a real shot?
The push over the last 18 hours or so to make people think Alabama is a serious candidate has been peak-manufactured drama.
Stewart Mandel·
Senior Columnist & EIC, College Football
December 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST
Will TCU get in?
Are the Horned Frogs in the top four?
Sam Khan Jr.·
Senior Writer, CFB
December 4, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Alabama’s case?
Alabama didn’t beat a team with more than 8 wins, went down to the wire with Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas, lost to Tennessee and a team Tennessee beat. They’ve largely accomplished nothing. They should not be in the four-team field.
Chris Vannini·
Senior Writer, CFB
December 4, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST
Justin Williams’ top four
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Why these four?
Georgia and Michigan have proven themselves, and I think one could even argue for Michigan at No. 1, but I’m not sure anyone is ready for an immediate rematch with Ohio State, either. Personally, I would still have USC in over Ohio State, but I don’t think the committee will agree. And Bravo to TCU, which played well enough — and had enough Chaos around it — to lose the Big 12 title game and still feel comfortably in.
(Photo: USA Today)
Justin Williams·
Staff Writer, Cincinnati
December 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Grace Raynor’s top four
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Why these four?
USC missed its window by losing the Pac-12 championship, but TCU’s body of work plus an unconvincing rest-of-field should be enough to keep the Horned Frogs in. Ohio State fans might be thanking Utah come Sunday afternoon.
Grace Raynor·
Staff Writer, Clemson
December 4, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
Chris Vannini’s top four
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Why these four?
One could make the case that these four are all Worse than the top four of last season, but it’s just been that kind of year. TCU has defeated every team on its schedule, and the one loss was a top-10 opponent the Frogs already beat. Don’t reward a team for sitting at home. Ohio State takes No. 4.
Chris Vannini·
Senior Writer, CFB
December 4, 2022 at 11:50 AM EST
Brody Miller’s top four
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
Why these four?
At some point, we all have to step back and realize, even aside from resume, Alabama has never looked like a top-five team. It would be one thing if Alabama was a two-loss team that also blew us away. It hasn’t. TCU has earned it.
Brody Miller·
Staff Writer, LSU