College football playoff preview: Underdogs face stiff challenges

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for Fantasy football Championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

In today’s SI:AM:

🇧🇷 Remembering Pelé

🔮 2023 sports predictions

🏈Georgia’s physical defense

If you’re reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.

Make your New Year’s plans accordingly

If you’re trying to decide between going to a New Year’s Eve party tomorrow night and staying home to watch the College Football Playoff semifinals, remember this: Historically, the semis have stunk. Of the 16 semifinal games, only three have been decided by one score. In eight of them, the losing team has failed to score more than two touchdowns. Will this year be different?

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button