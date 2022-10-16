College Football Playoff Predictions per FiveThirtyEight after Week 7

Sometimes it’s not necessarily what you do, but what others do around you. That seems to be the case with Ohio State football’s chances of making the College Football Playoff according to FiveThirtyEight’s College Football Playoff Predictions updated after Week 7.

To be fair, the Buckeyes still have a great shot to join all the fun and perhaps make it to Los Angeles for a shot at a national title according to the popular analytics website, but they are no longer the team with the best odds of making the CFP after a wild college football weekend where four top ten teams lost.

In fact, Ohio State is no longer the team with the best chance to make the playoff, that now goes to another SEC team after Tennessee took down Alabama who had been skating on thin ice anyway.

Here’s a look at the teams with the best chance to make the CFP according to FiveThirtyEight. We’re only going with teams that have a 3% chance or better, but you can take a look at all the analytics and play around with teams winning out vs. getting a conference title to see how everything moves around.