College Football Playoff Picks after Week 13
For the first time in 2022, ESPN’s Writers have a unanimous top four to make the College Football Playoff.
Third-ranked Michigan made the biggest statement, turning a three-point Halftime deficit against No. 2 Ohio State into a 45-23 rout. Michigan rushed for 242 yards in the second half, largely behind Donovan Edwards’ touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards. Edwards finished with 216 rushing yards, the second-most by a Michigan player against Ohio State all-time (Tim Biakabutuka had 313 yards in 1995).
Combined with quarterback JJ McCarthy’s three long touchdown passes, Michigan had five scores of 45-plus yards. It’s the most by any team in a single game against an AP Top 5 opponent since at least 2004.
Elsewhere, USC pushed its way into the playoff discussion with a 38-27 win over No. 15 Notre Dame. Caleb Williams became the first USC quarterback in the past 25 years with three rushing touchdowns in a game.
Meanwhile, top-ranked Georgia and No. 4 TCU cruised to victories over Georgia Tech and Iowa State, respectively.
Georgia became the first school with back-to-back 12-0 starts since Clemson in 2018-19 and the first SEC program to do so since Alabama in 2008-09.
TCU had its third 12-0 start in school history and became just the seventh Big 12 team to reach the mark and the first since Texas in 2009.
With all that in mind, here’s a look at how ESPN’s college football reporters see the current playoff picture.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Bill Connelly: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Heather Dinich: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. TCU 4. USC
Chris Low: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. USC 4. TCU
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC
Dave Wilson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. TCU 4. USC