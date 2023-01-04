College Football Playoff: Key TCU starter questionable vs. Georgia

TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head Coach Sonny Dykes said.

Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game.

Miller carried the ball eight times for 57 yards in the Horned Frogs’ 51-45 win over the Wolverines before his injury.

