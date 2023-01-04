College Football Playoff: Key TCU starter questionable vs. Georgia

TCU running back Kendre Miller is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia, head Coach Sonny Dykes said.

Miller left the Fiesta Bowl semifinal against Michigan in the third quarter with a lower body injury and did not return to the game.

Miller carried the ball eight times for 57 yards in the Horned Frogs’ 51-45 win over the Wolverines before his injury.

Where things stand with Kendre Miller

“I think he’s feeling pretty good,” Dykes said.

“We got a pretty good one [evaluation] on him the night before last when we got back from phoenix. He was pretty sore. Wok up yesterday, felt a little bit better.

“I just saw him a little bit ago. He’s feeling better today. So I would say he’s probably questionable, would be the way I would present it.

“We’ll see how he progresses through the week, see how he feels, and we’ll try to make a determination as we get closer to game time whether we think he’s going to be ready to play or not.”

How important he is to TCU

Miller has been one of the most productive singular players for the TCU offense this season and has been key to the team’s run to the College Football Playoff.

Miller ran for 1,399 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground while eclipsing 100 yards rushing in seven games this season. Averaging 6.2 yards per carry, Miller performed slightly better in the second half of games.

Where else does TCU go?

In the event that Miller can’t play, the Horned Frogs would turn primarily to Emari Demercado. He stepped in for the starter in the Fiesta Bowl, running 17 times for 150 yards with one touchdown.

He had 14 carries in the second half for 125 yards, much of it on a single 69-yard carry.

Emani Bailey ran 29 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns this season and when at Louisiana a year ago, racked up 642 yards and eight touchdowns.

Georgia and TCU will meet for the national championship on Mon., Jan. 9 at 7:30 pm Eastern on the main ESPN network.

