College Football Playoff highlights: Ohio State leads in second half of Peach Bowl

The College Football Playoffs semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a Matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1).

Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though the Buckeyes didn’t play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the Inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the Championship game two seasons ago.

The Winner will advance to the play TCU in the national Championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlights from the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Ohio State is on the board first

After Georgia missed a field goal on its opening drive of the game, the Buckeyes went to work

Ohio State marched down the field before CJ Stroud found Marvin Harrison Jr. on a rollout for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Money Mac

After getting off to a slow start, Georgia’s offense came to life on its second possession. Running back Kenny McIntosh lined up as a receiver and caught a screen pass, which he took 25 yards to the house. The touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

Hold on, Harrison!

The Buckeyes got away with one when Harrison made some moves to get the YAC, but got the ball punched out of his arm while he was still running. Luckily for Harrison, the ball rolled out of bounds and the Buckeyes kept the ball in the red zone.

Make ’em miss, Miyan

Miyan Williams returned in a big way for the Buckeyes. Battling an ankle injury, Williams pounded the ball in for a 1-yard score to give the Buckeyes the lead back.

Marvin, Marvin

Ohio State capitalized on an interception by Steele Chambers, as Stroud escaped the pressure on the blitz before throwing off balance to Harrison in the end zone.

Shopping for TDs at Milton’s

Bennett made up for the interception on the following drive by launching a deep completion to Arian Smith for a 47-yard gain to get the Bulldogs into Buckeyes territory.

Right after Bennett’s deep Strike to Smith, Kendall Milton fought and reached his way into the end zone for an 11-yard score to make it a 21-14 game in the second quarter.

He’s gonna score a touchdo-wait, what?

McIntosh had one man to beat, and junked him out. So, he was on his way for six, right? Wrong. The Georgia star tripped up at the 10-yard line, confusing even Chris Fowler who already said he scored a touchdown.

Scoring Stetson

It’s OK McIntosh, Bennett’s got you. The Georgia QB ran for a 3-yard score to even the game up at 21-21 Midway through the second quarter.

X-man, spin man

Ohio State made easy work of its two-minute drill. On the fourth play of the drive, Xavier Johnson caught a pass down the middle of the field and took it in for a 37-yard touchdown. The Buckeyes went 75 yards on the drive to take a 28-24 lead going into halftime.

Four for CJ

Stroud continued his first-half groove into Ohio State’s opening drive of the second half, leading the Buckeye down the field before lightly tossing a touchdown to Emeka Egbuka to make it 35-21.

Georgia squanders good field position

After a punt return set the Bulldogs up at the Buckeyes’ 32-yard line, Georgia failed to score. A third-down sack put it back to the 34-yard line, setting up a 52-yard field goal on fourth-and-12. Jack Podlesny missed his second field goal of the night though, keeping Ohio State’s lead at 35-24.

