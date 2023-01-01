College Football Playoff highlights: Ohio State, Georgia battling in Peach Bowl

The College Football Playoffs semifinals are finally here, with the Peach Bowl wrapping things up Saturday evening with a Matchup between No. 1 Georgia (13-0) and No. 4 Ohio State (11-1).

Georgia is trying to become the first team since Alabama in 2011-12 to win consecutive national titles. A year ago, the Bulldogs claimed their first championship since the 1980 season. Ohio State can reach the national title game for the third time, even though the Buckeyes didn’t play for the Big Ten championship. The Buckeyes won the Inaugural CFP title during the 2014-15 campaign and lost to Alabama in the Championship game two seasons ago.

The Winner will advance to the play TCU in the national Championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Here are the highlights from the Peach Bowl.

Peach Bowl: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Ohio State is on the board first

After Georgia missed a field goal on its opening drive of the game, the Buckeyes went to work

Ohio State marched down the field before CJ Stroud found Marvin Harrison Jr. on a rollout for a 31-yard touchdown pass.

Money Mac

After getting off to a slow start, Georgia’s offense came to life on its second possession. Running back Kenny McIntosh lined up as a receiver and caught a screen pass, which he took 25 yards to the house. The touchdown tied the game at 7-7.

Hold on, Harrison!

The Buckeyes got away with one when Harrison made some moves to get the YAC, but got the ball punched out of his arm while he was still running. Luckily for Harrison, the ball rolled out of bounds and the Buckeyes kept the ball in the red zone.

Make ’em miss, Miyan

Miyan Williams returned in a big way for the Buckeyes already. Battling an ankle injury, Williams pounded the ball in for a 1-yard score to give the Buckeyes the lead back.

Stetson put in Steele Chambers

The Georgia QB reportedly suffered an injury to his right foot in the first quarter but remained in the game. However, in his first play back, Bennett underthrew a wide receiver and was picked off by Steele Chambers.

Marvin, Marvin

Following the interception, Ohio State capitalized not too long after when Stroud escaped the pressure on the blitz before throwing off balance to Harrison in the end zone.

Air it out to Aria!

Bennett made up for the interception on the following drive by launching a deep completion to Arian Smith for a 47-yard gain to get the Bulldogs deep into Buckeyes territory.

Shopping for TDs at Milton’s

Right after Bennett’s deep Strike to Smith, Kendall Milton fought and reached his way into the end zone for an 11-yard score to make it a 21-14 game in the second quarter.

