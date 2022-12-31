College Football Playoff free live streams: How to watch 2022 semifinal games without cable

The College Football Playoff is here, and New Year’s Eve is again a premier date on the college football calendar. Two semifinal games Saturday will determine who will play for a national championship on Jan. 9.

Ohio State is hoping to knock off reigning Champion Georgia, while TCU and Michigan are looking to take the next step and reach the title game for the first time.

TCU and Michigan will begin the day with the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., followed by Ohio State and Georgia in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The games will be broadcast on ESPN, but there are ways you can watch them without cable. Here’s how you can live stream the College Football Playoff.

College Football Playoff live Streams

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be broadcast on ESPN, while alternate broadcasts will be spread across its family of networks. You can access ESPN via multiple streaming services.

The games can be watched on fuboTV, which offers a free trial. They can also be watched on DirecTV Stream, Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV, but a subscription is needed.

Certain broadcasts will be available exclusively on the ESPN App, including the All-22 alternate broadcast and the Hometown radio broadcasts for all four teams, but a cable subscription is required.

What channel is Michigan vs. TCU?

TV network (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

The Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Sean McDonough (play-by-play) and Todd Blackledge (color analyst) will call the game from the booth while Molly McGrath and Tiffany Blackmon will report from the sidelines. You can stream the game with the ESPN App, or with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

What channel is Ohio State vs. Georgia?

TV network (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

The Peach Bowl between No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color analyst) will call the game from the booth while Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will report from the sidelines. You can stream the game with the ESPN App or with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

