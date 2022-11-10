College Football Playoff expansion: Where the Rose Bowl stands right now

What we know is that the College Football Playoff is set for expansion. What we don’t know is when, in part because of where the Rose Bowl fits into the picture.

While the playoff field will expand no later than the 2026 season, the process can go ahead a few years ahead of schedule if all the Bowl entities in the current contract agree to the changes on the table.

One entity still trying to hold its end of the bargain is the Rose Bowl, which is negotiating with the College Football Playoff about its place in the new format.

