College football players who can boost NFL Draft stock in bowls

With the NFL regular season approaching its final weeks, some organizations are already thinking about the future. The 2023 NFL Draft will be in late April, so there is not much time left for prospects to change their stock. However, the college football Bowl season is one of the last shots at rising in mock drafts.

While some players are opting out of the Bowl season to prepare and preserve their bodies for the NFL, players such as Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. will play once more for their teams and try to finish the season with a trophy.

Both are projected as top picks in 2023, but others are still battling to rise in the draft. Whether it is to jump into the top 15 or to crack the first round, there is still a lot at stake in December.

With that being said, here are three college football players who can boost their NFL Draft stock the most in the Bowl season.

3. Jaelyn Duncan – Maryland, OT

The Maryland Terrapins remained unranked throughout the entire season. However, they did play three ranked schools, including College Football Playoff Semifinalists Michigan and Ohio State. While they lost all of them, Jaelyn Duncan had his moments to shine on a bigger stage.

The Offensive tackle helped the Terrapins average 406.5 yards of total offense, good for No. 51 in the country ahead of teams such as Clemson and Notre Dame.

Thanks to his size and footwork, Duncan became an interesting prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft. While some see him as a first-round selection, others believe he will be selected available as late as the third round.

All things considered, this means Maryland’s Bowl game could be what makes him climb the mock drafts. Playing against No. 23 NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl should get him more exposure ahead of the combine. If he plays well, not only should he cement his name as one of the best Offensive linemen in the 2023 class but, most importantly, he could carve his name as a first-round pick too.

2. Jared Verse – Florida State, EDGE

After a couple of rough years, especially with the transition to head Coach Mike Norvell, it seems Florida State is back. The Seminoles finished 9-3 and are currently No. 13 in the rankings. A big part of their 2022 comeback season was EDGE Jared Verse.

A transfer from Albany, he registered 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in his lone season in Tallahassee. Additionally, he did that while dealing with a knee injury for part of the year. They ended up earning First-team All-American honors.

Still, his injury will likely hurt his draft stock a little. Teams got a little concerned with his condition, making him go down mocks. That means that FSU’s Bowl could be what gets him back at the top of the draft. Some see him as a potential top-five selection.

Playing against the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday at the Cheez-It Bowl, Verse could cement his name as a top selection. With the Sooners’ best players opting out of the game, the EDGE could have an even more impressive day facing backups.

1. Max Duggan – TCU, QB

The TCU Horned Frogs had perhaps the most surprising season in the FBS. The team started the season unranked and is now set to face No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal. A lot of TCU’s emergence into the national college football scene is due to the rise of Max Duggan.

The quarterback completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also added 404 yards on the ground for six scores. The senior led the Big 12 in passing efficiency (165.5), touchdown passes, passing yards, yards per attempt (9.0) and yards per completion (13.9).

Notably, they led the Horned Frogs to important wins against five ranked schools, including a 55-24 blowout versus then-No. 18 Oklahoma.

For his elite display, Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. They finished second to USC’s Caleb Williams. Even with all his accolades in 2022, many consider Duggan a third-day prospect for the NFL Draft.

That is why the Bowl season could skyrocket Duggan’s draft stock. Playing against a Powerhouse in the Wolverines, he could show he is prepared to face the best competition out there. If TCU is able to upset Michigan and advance to the National Championship Game, Duggan will certainly earn more respect and attention from NFL teams.

Should the Horned Frogs win the title, they will go down as a college football legend, which might be difficult to ignore during the draft. However, it is significantly unlikely that he will be a first-round selection because of how deep the quarterback class is. Still, Duggan can certainly hear his name on Day 2 depending on how he does in the CFP. He could potentially be the biggest winner in playing in the Bowl season.