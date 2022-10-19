College football player Sam Westmoreland dies at 19

Mississippi State offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died suddenly at the age of 19, head coach Mike Leach said.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Leach said in a statement.

“Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a Limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

“The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

