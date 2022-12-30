College Football Player Props and Best Bets for Michigan, Ohio State, TCU, and Georgia

The College Football Playoffs are here, and we’ve previewed each of the semi-final games for you on amNY Sports. You can find those articles below, but if you’re interested in betting on the games, we’ll walk you through our favorite bets and player props for each of the College Football Playoff contests.

Ohio sports betting is going live on Jan. 1! New sign-ups who register below can find these great deals!

#1 Georgia (13-0) vs #4 Ohio State (11-1)

To read the full game preview, click here

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 st

Saturday, Dec. 31 st Time: 8 pm ET

8 pm ET Channel: ESPN

Best Bets:

Georgia to cover -6.5

After Ohio State was throttled at home by Michigan, it’s hard not to think that Georgia can win this game by a touchdown. Georgia has a statistically better defense and equal offense to Michigan and will basically be playing at home in Atlanta. Georgia has also only played one game all season decided by single-digits, so they’ve covered this in 12 of 13 games, even against competition in the SEC that would equal what Ohio State will put out there.

Where to Bet: Draftkings Sportsbook (-110)

Top College Football Player Props:

Stetson Bennett – OVER 1.5 Passing TDs

The Ohio State defense really laid an egg in a big spot against Michigan and has Frankly come up short a few times this year, allowing two of more passing touchdowns to each of Tulia Tagovailoa, JJ McCarthy, and Sean Clifford. That gives me confidence that Stetson Bennett can do the same.

Bennett has always shown up in big games, tossing four TDs against LSU in the SEC Championship and also three touchdown passes against Michigan in last year’s semifinals and then another two against Alabama in the finals. I don’t think the Ohio State defense is going to be the one that stops him from doing it again.

Where to Bet: FanDuel Sportsbook (-136)

Kenny McIntosh OVER 57.5 rushing yards

It’s usually hard to pinpoint a specific Georgia running back since the Bulldogs use a three-headed committee at running back with Kenny McIntosh, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton. Yet, McIntosh gets the nod here since he has emerged into a bigger role as the year has gone on, averaging 77.8 yards on 14 Rush per game in his last games.

If McIntosh is going to get around 15 carries, I see no reason why he can’t hit this prop since Ohio State got steamrolled by Michigan and gave up 216 yards on 22 carries to Donovan Edwards.

Where to Bet: FanDuel Sportsbook (-136)

#2 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) vs. #3 TCU Horned Frogs (12-1)

To read the full game preview, click here

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 31 st

Saturday, Dec. 31 st Time: 4 pm ET

4 pm ET Channel: ESPN

Best Bets:

UNDER 58.5 total points

We covered this a bit in the college football game preview, but these are two times who play good defense and love to run the football. Even though TCU may eventually be forced to throw (more on that later), they will try to establish the run and grind out yardage. That should lead both teams to milk the clock as they try to march down the field methodically against strong defensive units. It’s a game script that I think lends itself well to the under.

Where to Bet: Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

Top College Football Player Props:

Max Duggan’s OVER 234.5 passing yards

I mentioned above that TCU will try to run the football against Michigan, but the Wolverines allow only 2.9 yards per carry, which is second-best in college football. That should lead to a scenario where Max Duggan is forced to put the ball in the air and since the TCU quarterback is averaging 274.5 passing yards per game, he could still have a below average performance and top this prop.

Where to Bet: FanDuel Sportsbook (-125)

Donovan Edwards OVER 123.5 rushing yards

Michigan’s offense revolves around the run and for most of the season that meant heavy doses of Blake Corum. After Corum Tore his ACL against Illinois, the team was forced to turn to Donovan Edwards, who didn’t miss a beat.

Edwards ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns against Ohio State and then 185 yards and a touchdown in the Big Ten Championship win over Purdue. He’s averaging 7.5 yards per carry this season and should have success against a TCU defense that ranks 63rd in college football, allowing 4.2 yards per carry.

Where to Bet: BetMGM Sportsbook (-130)

For more college football content, visit amNY Sports