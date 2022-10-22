College football picks: Week 8 predictions by ESPN College GameDay

Week 8 of the college football schedule is here and now it’s time to make our final Picks and predictions for all of Saturday’s action.

Although many of the top 25 ranked teams are idle this weekend, there are still plenty of impactful games, including six matchups featuring ranked teams head to head on the same field.

In the ACC, we’ll see a surprise battle for first place in the Atlantic Division between Clemson and new contender Syracuse, while Big 12 foes TCU and Kansas State square off for Supremacy in that conference.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button