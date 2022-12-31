College football Picks today: ESPN GameDay makes CFP game predictions

It all comes down to this as the two College Football Playoff games kick off today and it’s time to make our final predictions for the semifinals.

Michigan and TCU face off in the Fiesta Bowl in a battle of Big Ten and Big 12 champions, and Georgia and Ohio State meet in the primetime Peach Bowl Clash to set up the national championship game.

Here are the final predictions for the semifinal games from the crew on the ESPN GameDay set on New Year’s Eve.

College Football Playoff game predictions

Fiesta Bowl: Michigan vs. TCU. Desmond Howard is going with his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines, to win the semifinal game against the Big 12 runner up.

The game went for Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Lee Corso, all of whom were unanimous in their Prediction that Michigan would defeat TCUas well.

Peach Bowl: Georgia vs. Ohio State. Herbstreit didn’t offer a Prediction since he’s calling the game, but Howard and McAfee were in agreement that Georgia would defeat the Buckeyes in Atlanta.

As for Lee Corso? He Departed from the Consensus and used his headgear pick to side with Ohio State in the upset against SEC Champion Georgia.

