College football Picks today: ESPN GameDay makes CFP game predictions

It all comes down to this as the two College Football Playoff games kick off today and it’s time to make our final predictions for the semifinals.

Michigan and TCU face off in the Fiesta Bowl in a battle of Big Ten and Big 12 champions, and Georgia and Ohio State meet in the primetime Peach Bowl Clash to set up the national championship game.

Going bowling: College football Bowl game schedule, scores for 2022

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button