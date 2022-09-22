College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 4 games

Week 4 of the college football schedule is here and now it’s time to make our betting Picks against the spread for the top games

Odds via SI Sportsbook

Michigan Wolverines college football team

ATS Picks for college football’s Week 4 action

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17). Jim Harbaugh is perfect against the Terps in 6 tries by a margin of 34 ppg, but this Maryland team has an Offensive identity, coming in scoring over 40 points each time out. Neither team has really been tested yet, but the Wolverines have a caliber of skill threats that will test the Terrapins’ back seven more so than the other way around. ATS pick: Michigan by 18, covers

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button