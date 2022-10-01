College football picks: ESPN GameDay makes Week 5 game predictions

Week 5 of the college football schedule is set to kick off on Saturday with plenty of intriguing matchups on tap around the country.

That includes five head-to-head games between teams in the AP top 25 rankings, with two of those in the SEC and two more in the ACC.

What do the experts think of the matchups this weekend? Let’s see how the ESPN College GameDay cast projects Saturday’s top action.

Week 5 college football Picks

Michigan at Iowa

Desmond Howard: Michigan

Pat McAfee: Iowa

Kirk Herbstreit: Michigan

College Football HQ pick: Michigan by 13

Fan vote: Michigan 89%

Ole Miss at Kentucky

Howard: Oh Miss

McAfee: Kentucky

Herbstreit: Kentucky

College Football HQ pick: Kentucky by 7

Fan vote: Kentucky 58%

Alabama at Arkansas

Howard: Alabama

McAfee: Alabama

Herbstreit: Alabama

College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 16

Fan vote: Alabama 79%

LSU at Auburn

Howard: LSU

McAfee: LSU

Herbstreit: LSU

College Football HQ pick: LSU by 10

Fan vote: LSU 76%

Oregon State at Utah

Howard: Utah

McAfee: Oregon State

Herbstreit: Utah

College Football HQ pick: Utah by 15

Fan vote: Utah 81%

Iowa State at Kansas

Howard: Iowa State

McAfee: Kansas

Herbstreit: Kansas

College Football HQ pick: Kansas by 3

Fan vote: Kansas 75%

Texas Tech at Kansas State

Howard: Texas Tech

McAfee: Kansas State

Herbstreit: Kansas State

College Football HQ pick: Kansas State by 10

Fan vote: Kansas State 62%

Oklahoma State at Baylor

Howard: Baylor

McAfee: Baylor

Herbstreit: Baylor

College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 8

Fan vote: Baylor 56%

Wake Forest at Florida State

Howard: Florida State

McAfee: Florida State

Herbstreit: Florida State

College Football HQ pick: Florida State by 5

Fan vote: Wake Forest 51%

NC State at Clemson

Howard: Clemson

McAfee: NC State

College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 7

Fan vote: Clemson 65%

