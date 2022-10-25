College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 9 games
Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and it’s time to make our Picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.
Let’s get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the top games.
Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.
Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Well. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -15.5
Game pick: Ohio State 79.6%
Well. 7 TCU at West Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ESPN
Point spread: TCU -7.5
Game pick: TCU 67.9%
Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ABC
Point spread: Syracuse -3
Game pick: Syracuse 60.7%
Georgia Tech at Florida State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ACCN
Point spread: Florida State -23.5
Game pick: Florida State 90.9%
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | FS1
Point spread: Oklahoma -1
Game pick: Iowa State 62.2%
Arkansas at Auburn
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | SECN
Point spread: Arkansas -4
Game pick: Auburn 56.3%
Miami at Virginia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12:30 pm | ESPN3
Point spread: Miami -2
Game pick: Miami 54.1%
Rutgers at Minnesota
Sat., Oct. 29 | 2:30 pm | BTN
Point spread: Minnesota -14.5
Game pick: Minnesota 88.5%
Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -22.5
Game pick: Georgia 92.8%
Well. 8 Oregon at California
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | FS1
Point spread: Oregon -17
Game pick: Oregon 82.5%
Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | Fox
Point spread: Kansas State -2
Game pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%
Well. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ACCN
Point spread: Wake Forest -4
Game pick: Louisville 51.2%
Well. 17 Illinois at Nebraska
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Illinois -7.5
Game pick: Illinois 68.3%
Well. 20 Cincinnati at UCF
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN
Point spread: N/A
Game pick: UCF 60.4%
Northwestern at Iowa
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Iowa -11.5
Game pick: Iowa 86.7%
SMU at Tulsa
Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN+
Point spread: SMU -2.5
Game pick: SMU 63.9%
Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 pm | SECN
Point spread: South Carolina -4.5
Game pick: South Carolina 68.2%
Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee -12.5
Game pick: Tennessee 82.9%
Well. 10 USC at Arizona
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 pm | Pac-12
Point spread; USC -15.5
Game pick: USC 88.7%
Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -22
Game pick: Michigan 90.2%
Well. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | SECN
Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5
Game pick: Ole Miss 57.8%
Baylor at Texas Tech
Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Texas Tech -2.5
Game pick: Texas Tech 50.8%
Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina
Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 pm | ACCN
Point spread: North Carolina -3
Game pick: North Carolina 67.3%
Stanford at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 pm | ESPN
Point spread: UCLA -16.5
Game pick: UCLA 78.1%
