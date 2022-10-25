College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 9 games

Week 9 of the college football schedule is here and it’s time to make our Picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday.

Let’s get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the top games.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Week 9 college football Picks

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Well. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -15.5

Game pick: Ohio State 79.6%

Well. 7 TCU at West Virginia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ESPN

Point spread: TCU -7.5

Game pick: TCU 67.9%

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ABC

Point spread: Syracuse -3

Game pick: Syracuse 60.7%

Georgia Tech at Florida State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | ACCN

Point spread: Florida State -23.5

Game pick: Florida State 90.9%

Oklahoma at Iowa State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | FS1

Point spread: Oklahoma -1

Game pick: Iowa State 62.2%

Arkansas at Auburn

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | SECN

Point spread: Arkansas -4

Game pick: Auburn 56.3%

Miami at Virginia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 12:30 pm | ESPN3

Point spread: Miami -2

Game pick: Miami 54.1%

Rutgers at Minnesota

Sat., Oct. 29 | 2:30 pm | BTN

Point spread: Minnesota -14.5

Game pick: Minnesota 88.5%

Florida vs. No. 1 Georgia

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | CBS

Point spread: Georgia -22.5

Game pick: Georgia 92.8%

Well. 8 Oregon at California

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | FS1

Point spread: Oregon -17

Game pick: Oregon 82.5%

Well. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | Fox

Point spread: Kansas State -2

Game pick: Oklahoma State 54.1%

Well. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ACCN

Point spread: Wake Forest -4

Game pick: Louisville 51.2%

Well. 17 Illinois at Nebraska

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Illinois -7.5

Game pick: Illinois 68.3%

Well. 20 Cincinnati at UCF

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: N/A

Game pick: UCF 60.4%

Northwestern at Iowa

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Iowa -11.5

Game pick: Iowa 86.7%

SMU at Tulsa

Sat., Oct. 29 | 3:30 pm | ESPN+

Point spread: SMU -2.5

Game pick: SMU 63.9%

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 4 pm | SECN

Point spread: South Carolina -4.5

Game pick: South Carolina 68.2%

Well. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5

Game pick: Tennessee 82.9%

Well. 10 USC at Arizona

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7 pm | Pac-12

Point spread; USC -15.5

Game pick: USC 88.7%

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Michigan -22

Game pick: Michigan 90.2%

Well. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | SECN

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5

Game pick: Ole Miss 57.8%

Baylor at Texas Tech

Sat., Oct. 29 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Game pick: Texas Tech 50.8%

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina

Sat., Oct. 29 | 8 pm | ACCN

Point spread: North Carolina -3

Game pick: North Carolina 67.3%

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA

Sat., Oct. 29 | 10:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: UCLA -16.5

Game pick: UCLA 78.1%

