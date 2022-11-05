College football picks: ESPN College GameDay makes Week 10 predictions

Week 10 of the college football season is here with several impactful matchups on tap, especially coming out of the SEC.

Most importantly, the game between undefeated rivals Georgia and Tennessee that should set up the Winner as the favorite to win the East Division and play in the SEC Championship Game in December.

Alabama and LSU kick off the primetime slate in a crucial SEC West Tilt while ACC favorites Clemson goes on the road to Notre Dame with its position in the College Football Playoff picture on the line.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button