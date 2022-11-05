College football picks: ESPN College GameDay makes Week 10 predictions

Week 10 of the college football season is here with several impactful matchups on tap, especially coming out of the SEC.

Most importantly, the game between undefeated rivals Georgia and Tennessee that should set up the Winner as the favorite to win the East Division and play in the SEC Championship Game in December.

Alabama and LSU kick off the primetime slate in a crucial SEC West Tilt while ACC favorites Clemson goes on the road to Notre Dame with its position in the College Football Playoff picture on the line.

Here’s your look at what the analysts on ESPN College GameDay make of the most important games on Saturday.

Week 10 college football Picks from ESPN GameDay

UCF at Memphis. All the analysts sided with UCF to continue its winning ways and make a run at the AAC title with a win today. College Football HQ pick: UCF by 10

Iowa at Purdue. A unanimous decision in favor of Purdue to take down Iowa’s sluggish offense and make strides in the Big Ten West race. College Football HQ pick: Purdue by 17

Baylor at Oklahoma. One vote for the Sooners while the others sided with the Defending Big 12 champs. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma by 4

Oklahoma State at Kansas. Desmond Howard went with the Cowboys while the others selected KU. College Football HQ pick: Oklahoma State by 7

Texas at Kansas State. A split decision both ways in this Big 12 matchup, with Howard and Herbstreit going Burnt Orange. College Football HQ pick: Kansas State by 9

Florida State at Miami. The whole crew went with the Seminoles in this traditional rivalry game. College Football HQ pick: Florida State by 13

Wake Forest at NC State. Kirk Herbstreit was the Lone dissenter to side with Wake over the Wolfpack. College Football HQ pick: NC State by 5

Clemson at Notre Dame. All three analysts went with Clemson to leave South Bend with the win and stay perfect in the College Football Playoff chase. College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 7

Alabama at LSU. Kirk Herbstreit didn’t make a pick, but the others all went with the Crimson Tide. College Football HQ pick: Alabama by 13

Tennessee at Georgia. The three regular analysts pick Tennessee to stay undefeated in Saturday’s huge matchup, while guest picker (and Georgia fan) Luke Bryan went with the Bulldogs. College Football HQ pick: Georgia by 3

According to the CFP Selection Committee

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Tennessee Ohio State Georgia Clemson Michigan Alabama TCU Oregon USC LSU Be Miss UCLA Kansas State Utah Penn State Illinois North Carolina Oklahoma State Tulane Syracuse Wake Forest NC State Oregon State Texas UCF

