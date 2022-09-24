College football picks: ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 4 predictions

Week 4 of the college football schedule is set to kick off on Saturday with the rest of this weekend’s game ready to start across the country.

Including two major clashes in the SEC pitting top 25 ranked teams in the same division on the same field together: Florida visits Tennessee in the East, and Texas A&M and Arkansas Clash in Jerry World in a West matchup.

What do the hosts at ESPN’s College GameDay make of this week’s action? Let’s see how they picked the most prominent games on Saturday.

Week 4 college football game Picks

Week 4 college football game Picks

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button