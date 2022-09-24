College football picks: ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 4 predictions

Week 4 of the college football schedule is set to kick off on Saturday with the rest of this weekend’s game ready to start across the country.

Including two major clashes in the SEC pitting top 25 ranked teams in the same division on the same field together: Florida visits Tennessee in the East, and Texas A&M and Arkansas Clash in Jerry World in a West matchup.

What do the hosts at ESPN’s College GameDay make of this week’s action? Let’s see how they picked the most prominent games on Saturday.

Week 4 college football game Picks

College football Week 4 scores courtesy SI

Week 4 college football schedule via SI

College football rankings for Week 4 from SI

Clemson at Wake Forest

Desmond Howard: Wake Forest

Pat McAfee: Wake Forest

Lee Corso: Wake Forest

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson

College Football HQ pick: Clemson by 7

Duke at Kansas

Howard: Kansas

McAfee: Kansas

Corso: Kansas

Herbstreit: Duke

College Football HQ pick: Kansas by 6

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Howard: Notre Dame

McAfee: North Carolina

Corso: North Carolina

Herbstreit: Notre Dame

College Football HQ pick: North Carolina by 8

Baylor at Iowa State

Howard: Baylor

McAfee: Iowa State

Corso: Baylor

Herbstreit: Baylor

College Football HQ pick: Baylor by 3

Texas at Texas Tech

Howard: Texas

McAfee: Texas

Corso: Texas

Herbstreit: Texas

College Football HQ pick: Texas by 9

Minnesota at Michigan State

Howard: Minnesota

McAfee: Minnesota

Corso: Minnesota

Herbstreit: Minnesota

College Football HQ pick: Minnesota by 13

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Howard: Ohio State

McAfee: Ohio State

Corso: Ohio State

College Football HQ pick: Ohio State by 17

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

Howard: Texas A&M

McAfee: Texas A&M

Corso: Arkansas

Herbstreit: Texas A&M

College Football HQ pick: Arkansas by 7

Florida at Tennessee

Howard: Tennessee

McAfee: Tennessee

Corso: Tennessee

Herbstreit: Florida

College Football HQ pick: Tennessee by 5

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook