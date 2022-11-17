College football on TV, Picks today: Tulane vs. SMU prediction, schedule

The college football schedule Marches on with just two games left in the regular season, and one ranked Group of Five contender in action mid-week.

The outcome of Thursday’s game could end up going a long way in determining what the New Year’s Six Bowl schedule looks like when all is said and done.

Going bowling? College football Bowl predictions heading into Week 12

Here’s your guide to the football tonight.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button