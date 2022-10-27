College football odds Week 9: How to bet Wake Forest-Louisville

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals for a college football Week 9 battle between ACC foes.

Wake Forest’s one loss came to Clemson in Week 4 when the Demon Deacons fell 51-45 in double overtime to the Tigers. Louisville comes into the contest with a 4-3 record. The Cardinals are on a two-game winning streak that includes victories over Virginia and Pittsburgh.

Which ACC team gets to add another tally to the win column this weekend — the Deacons or the Cardinals?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Wake Forest and Louisville from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Louisville +135 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons WAKE -3.5

-175

o64

Louisville Cardinals LOU +3.5

+135

u64



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

I can’t wait for Sam Hartman against Malik Cunningham.

Thing is, I’m much higher on the Deacs this season. Their offense is way more efficient in the red zone, and they finish drives with touchdowns. Wake Forest and Louisville are averaging almost the same amount of yards, but Wake is putting up 41 points per game compared to Louisville’s 27.

Wake’s defense is nothing special, though, so Louisville should produce points in a game that has all the makings of a shootout. As long as Hartman protects the football, I like the Deacs to leave Cardinal Stadium with a cover.

Lay the points.

PICK: Wake Forest (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

&amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!