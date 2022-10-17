College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines
Five games between teams ranked in the Top 25 highlight the Week 8 schedule in college football.
Well. 9 UCLA (6-0) plays at No. 10 Oregon (5-1) in a Pac-12 Conference Showdown Saturday in the marquee game of the week.
Other games pitting ranked teams are No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson, No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama and No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Top 25 odds for Week 8 — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).
All times ET
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (12 p.m., FOX)
Point spread: Ohio State -29 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 29 points, otherwise Iowa covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Iowa +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA
+29.0
–
o49
Ohio State Buckeyes
HIT
-29.0
–
u49
UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee (12 p.m., SEC Network)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Well. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (12 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Clemson -13 (Clemson favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Syracuse +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined
Syracuse Orange
SYR
+13.0
+375
o51
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
-13.0
-556
u51
Well. 21 Cincinnati at SMU (12 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise SMU covers)
Moneyline: Cincinnati -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); SMU +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN
-3.0
-161
o62
SMU Mustangs
SMU
+3.0
+125
u62
Well. 7 Be Miss at LSU (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Ole Miss -1 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); LSU -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined
Be Miss Rebels
MISS
-1.0
-118
o64
LSU Tigers
LSU
+1.0
-105
u64
Well. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)
Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); UCLA +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
+6.5
+175
o70.5
Oregon Ducks
ORE
-6.5
-227
u70.5
Well. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Texas -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Oklahoma State +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
-5.0
-213
o65
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OCT
+5.0
+160
u65
Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)
Point spread: Wake Forest -21 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Boston College +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined
Boston College Eagles
B.C
+20.5
+650
o61.5
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WAKE
– 20.5
-1250
u61.5
Memphis at No. 25 Tulane (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Point spread: Tulane -6.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Memphis +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
Memphis Tigers
MEM
+7.0
+210
o56
Tulane Green Wave
TULANE
-7.0
-278
u56
Well. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: Alabama -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Mississippi State +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
–
+700
o62
Alabama Crimson Tide
AREA
–
-1429
u62
Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Penn State -4.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Minnesota +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
+4.5
+170
o45
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
-4.5
-227
u45
Well. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (8 p.m., TV TBD)
Point spread: TCU -4.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: TCU -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Kansas State +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
+5.0
+160
o59.5
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
-5.0
-213
u59.5
