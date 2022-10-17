College football odds Week 8: Top 25 early lines

Five games between teams ranked in the Top 25 highlight the Week 8 schedule in college football.

Well. 9 UCLA (6-0) plays at No. 10 Oregon (5-1) in a Pac-12 Conference Showdown Saturday in the marquee game of the week.

Other games pitting ranked teams are No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson, No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama and No. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Top 25 odds for Week 8 — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Iowa at No. 2 Ohio State (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -29 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 29 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Iowa +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Iowa Hawkeyes IOWA +29.0

o49

2 Ohio State Buckeyes HIT -29.0

u49



UT-Martin at No. 3 Tennessee (12 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Well. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -13 (Clemson favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -556 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Syracuse +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

14 Syracuse Orange SYR +13.0

+375

o51

5 Clemson Tigers CLEM -13.0

-556

u51



Well. 21 Cincinnati at SMU (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Cincinnati -3 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise SMU covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); SMU +125 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

21 Cincinnati Bearcats CIN -3.0

-161

o62

SMU Mustangs SMU +3.0

+125

u62



Well. 7 Be Miss at LSU (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Ole Miss -1 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); LSU -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

7 Be Miss Rebels MISS -1.0

-118

o64

LSU Tigers LSU +1.0

-105

u64



Well. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: Oregon -6.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); UCLA +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

9 UCLA Bruins UCLA +6.5

+175

o70.5

10 Oregon Ducks ORE -6.5

-227

u70.5



Well. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -4.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Oklahoma State +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

20 Texas Longhorns TEXAS -5.0

-213

o65

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys OCT +5.0

+160

u65



Boston College at No. 13 Wake Forest (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -21 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -1250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.80 total); Boston College +650 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

Boston College Eagles B.C +20.5

+650

o61.5

13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons WAKE – 20.5

-1250

u61.5



Memphis at No. 25 Tulane (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Tulane -6.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Memphis +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis Tigers MEM +7.0

+210

o56

25 Tulane Green Wave TULANE -7.0

-278

u56



Well. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: Alabama -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Mississippi State +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

24 Mississippi State Bulldogs MSST –

+700

o62

6 Alabama Crimson Tide AREA –

-1429

u62



Minnesota at No. 16 Penn State (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -4.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Minnesota +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Minnesota Golden Gophers MINN +4.5

+170

o45

16 Penn State Nittany Lions PSU -4.5

-227

u45



Well. 17 Kansas State at No. 8 TCU (8 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: TCU -4.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: TCU -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Kansas State +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

17 Kansas State Wildcats K-STATE +5.0

+160

o59.5

8 TCU Horned Frogs TCU -5.0

-213

u59.5



