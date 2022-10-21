College football odds Week 8: How to bet Memphis-Tulane

The Tulane Green Wave will host the Memphis Tigers in a Saturday afternoon Conference USA Matchup in college football’s Week 8.

Coming off two consecutive losses, including an overtime loss to Eastern Carolina in Week 7, Memphis will try to upset No. 25 Tulane with the hope of getting its season back on track.

Tulane will try to deny Memphis’ electric offense, averaging 35.3 points per game, by holding the team under its season average of 300 yards of total offense.

Here’s everything you need to know about Memphis-Tulane, from the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Memphis at No. 25 Tulane at (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: Tulane -7 (Tulane favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -278 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Memphis +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Memphis Tigers MEM +7.0

+205

o55.5

25 Tulane Green Wave TULANE -7.0

-278

u55.5



Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

Memphis is 3-4 against the spread (ATS) and 4-3 straight up (SU) this season. Tulane is 6-1 ATS and 6-1 SU this season.

Memphis has hit the Over in the Over/Under in six of its seven games this season.

Tulane has hit the Under in the Over/Under in four of seven games this season.

Memphis is 7-13 ATS and 10-10 SU against AAC opponents under Ryan SIlverfield, while Tulane is 15-10 ATS and 12-13 SU at home against AAC opponents under Willie Fritz.

