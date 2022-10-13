College football odds Week 7: How to bet Clemson-Florida State

A classic ACC Showdown is Featured in Week 7 as the undefeated Clemson Tigers travel to Tallahassee to take on the 4-2 Florida State Seminoles.

The Seminoles were off to a hot start, but after suffering losses the previous two weeks, they are desperate to get back in the win column. Although they will be at home, nothing comes easy when facing Dabo Swinney & Co.

The Tigers, on the other hand, have been impressive on both sides of the ball. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei finally looks like he has things rolling, which is huge for the offense. The Tigers have dominated, winning five of six games by double digits.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Clemson and Florida State from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 4 Clemson at Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -3.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Florida State +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

4 Clemson Tigers CLEM -3.5

-175

o51

Florida State Seminoles FSU +3.5

+135

u51



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

FSU is overvalued and Clemson still isn’t getting any respect.

The Tigers’ defense hasn’t been at full strength all season long and they’re still holding opponents to just 18.3 points per game. Imagine what that unit is capable of when it’s not missing three or four starters every week.

As for the Seminoles, I think they’re good, but not great. They finally faced surefire Bowl teams in their last two games and came out with Ls to both Wake Forest and NC State. Thing is, Clemson is the best team in the conference and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei continues to exceed expectations.

I like the Tigers to control the line of scrimmage and win by seven.

PICK: Clemson (-3.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 3.5 points

