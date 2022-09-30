College football odds Week 5: How to bet Oklahoma State-Baylor

The Baylor Bears host the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the Big 12 rivals battle it out in college football Week 5 on FOX.

The 3-1 Bears have one blemish on their record. They fell to BYU 26-20 in Week 2. The Cowboys, on the other hand, are a perfect 3-0 coming into this matchup.

Can the Bears protect home turf and get a win over the Cowboys this weekend? Or will Oklahoma State add a fourth win to the win column?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Oklahoma State and Baylor from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 16 Baylor @ No. 9 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Baylor -2.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -143 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Oklahoma State +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys OCT +2.5

+110

o56

16 Baylor Bears BAYLOR -2.5

-139

u56



Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Spencer Sanders vs. Blake Shapen should be a good one.

Sanders has struggled against Baylor – nine interceptions in three games – but Pokes head Coach Mike Gundy has praised the quarterback’s progress when it comes to making Quicker decisions and getting the ball out faster.

I, too, believe in the senior Slinger and think Oklahoma State’s offense will make more plays than Baylor at the end of the day. This should be a close game in the fourth quarter, and I’ll take my chances with Sanders taking care of business in crunch time.

Give me the Pokes outright.

PICK: Oklahoma State (+115 Moneyline at FOX Bet) to win Outright

