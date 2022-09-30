College football odds Week 5: How to bet Michigan-Iowa

College Football 7 hours ago

The Michigan Wolverines take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 5 for a college football, FOX Big Noon Big Ten battle.

Michigan’s 4-0 record includes a competitive 34-27 win over a tough Maryland team in Week 4. Iowa comes into this contest with a 3-1 record. The Hawkeyes’ Lone loss was a 10-7 defeat to in-state Rival Iowa State.

Can Iowa get the win at home this weekend? Or will Michigan add another win to the tally and remain undefeated?

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Michigan and Iowa from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 4 Michigan @ Iowa (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -10 (Michigan favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Iowa covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.00 total); Iowa +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

How many points does Iowa score here?

13?

Michigan’s Offensive line looks amazing right now, and the Wolverines will eventually crack that stingy Hawkeyes defense in the second half. Jim Harbaugh’s offense is too good to be held down for long, and I expect Blue’s physical running game to open up opportunities through the air downfield.

Give me the Wolverines 31-13.

PICK: Michigan (-11 FOX Bet) to win by more than 11 points

