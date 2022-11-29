College football odds Week 14: Conference title game early lines

It’s conference Championship week with berths in the College Football Playoff semifinals and other major Bowl games on the line.

There are a ton of marquee matchups on FOX and the FOX Sports App, so let’s dive into the lines.

Here’s everything you need to know about the college football odds for the conference Championship games — the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Conference USA

North Texas at UTSA (7:30 p.m., CBSSN)

Point spread: UTSA -8.5 (UTSA favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise North Texas covers)

Moneyline: UTSA -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); North Texas +260 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pac-12

Utah vs. USC at Las Vegas (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: USC -2.5 (USC favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Utah covers)

Moneyline: USC -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Utah +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Big 12

Kansas State vs. No. 4 TCU at Arlington, Texas (noon, ABC)

Point spread: TCU -2.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Mid-America

Toledo vs. Ohio at Detroit (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: Toledo -2.5 (Toledo favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Ohio covers)

Moneyline: Toledo -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Ohio -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina at Troy (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Troy -10.5 (Troy favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Coastal Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Troy -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Coastal Carolina +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Southeastern

Well. 5 LSU vs. No. 1 Georgia at Atlanta (4 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -17.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); LSU +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

American Athletic

UCF at Tulane (4 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Tulane -3.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise UCF covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); UCF +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Mountain West

Fresno State at Boise State (4 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Boise State -3.5 (Boise State favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: No lines available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Big Ten

Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan at Indianapolis (8 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -16.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Purdue +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Atlantic Coast

Well. 8 Clemson vs. No. 17 North Carolina at Charlotte, NC (8 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -7.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); North Carolina +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

