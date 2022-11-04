College football odds Week 10: How to bet Tulane-Tulsa

The Tulane Green Wave (7-1 overall, 4-0 (American Athletic Conference)) are No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, while Tulsa is 3-5, but have won the past two games in the series.

Tulane won three in a row from 2017-19, but Tulsa leads the all-time series 13-5.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Tulane and Tulsa, from the point spread, Moneyline and total Over/Under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 19 Tulane at Tulsa (Noon ET Saturday, ESPNU)

Point spread: Tulane -7.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -303 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Tulsa +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

19 Tulane Green Wave TULANE – 7.5

-303

o57

Tulsa Golden Hurricane TULSA +7.5

+210

u57



Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

The Green Wave are 9-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 10 games.

The Green Wave have hit the Under in the Over/Under nine times in their past 13 games.

The Green Wave are 4-13 in their past 17 games against the Golden Hurricane.

The Golden Hurricane have hit the Over in the O/U in 13 of their past 20 games.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-1 ATS in their past eight home games against the Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-0 in their past seven games played in November.

