College football odds Week 10: How to bet Syracuse-Pittsburgh

The No. 20 Syracuse Orange will visit the Pittsburgh Panthers in a Week 10 college football matchup, with both teams aiming to get back in the win column.

Once one of the hottest teams in the country after a 6-0 start, Syracuse lost on consecutive weekends – in Week 8 to No. 4 Clemson and Week 9 to Notre Dame.

Pittsburgh is 4-4 and is also coming off two losses on consecutive weekends. The Panthers will try to snap their losing streak and get back over .500 on the season.

Here’s everything you need from a betting perspective on the game between Syracuse and Pittsburgh, from the point spread, Moneyline and total over/under (odds via FOX Bet ).

Well. 20 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ACC Network)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Syracuse +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

20 Syracuse Orange SYR +3.5

+145

o48

Pittsburgh Panthers PITT -3.5

-200

u48



Insights from the FOX Sports Research Team:

Syracuse is 6-2 against the spread (ATS) and 6-2 straight up (SU) this season.

Syracuse hit the Over in the Over/Under in five of eight games this season and is 5-10-2 ATS and 2-15 SU against Pittsburgh since 2005.

Pittsburgh is 2-6 ATS and 4-4 SU this season.

Pittsburgh hit the Over in the Over/Under in five of eight games this season and is 3-3-1 ATS and 6-1 SU against Syracuse under Pat Narduzzi.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest Sporting events each and every week! Just make your Picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!