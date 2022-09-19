College football odds, point spreads, betting lines for Week 4 schedule of games

Week 4 of the college football schedule is upon us, and with it the updates on the latest game lines, point spreads, and odds for the best games.

There are three games on tap with top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including two key matchups in the SEC, and one ACC clash.

Let’s take a look at the latest numbers from the oddsmakers.

Week 4 college football odds, lines, and point spreads

Well. 5 Clemson (-7) at No. 21 Wake Forest. One to watch in the ACC after Wake’s close, 1-point win over Liberty, combined with Clemson’s relative Offensive struggles. It’s winning games by decent margins, but the unit is missing pace and the big play isn’t there downfield yet for DJ Uiagalelei, who goes head-to-head with Sam Hartman, one of college football’s premier signal callers.

Duke at Kansas (-9). The Duke-Kansas game is usually an interesting matchup in basketball, but now the school’s football teams meet both as surprise 3-0 teams and suddenly the Jayhawks have won their first 3 games since the 2009 season. Lance Leipold has solid targets on offense, led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, a 67% passer with 10 all-purpose TDs.

Maryland at No. 4 Michigan (-17). We haven’t seen UM’s defense tested yet against a soft non-con slate, but Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terps will do that. Maryland averages 44 points and 310 air yards per game. This game pits two Big Ten East foes in a chance to see where each stands in the division race early on. Likewise, McCarthy and his targets will give Maryland’s D some fits.

Well. 20 Florida at No. 11 Tennessee (-11). Big Orange has dropped 16 of the last 17 against the Gators, but this could be the year. Hendon Hooker leads an offense that can hang with anyone, and a defense that’s made some solid improvements so far. Anthony Richardson, Florida’s gifted dual threat quarterback, is aided by a strong RB core and can run himself, but hasn’t thrown a TD pass yet this year.

Minnesota (-2.5) at Michigan State. Watch how Mo Ibrahim tests Sparty’s run stop: the Gophers back is the only one in FBS who has 130-plus rushing yards and multiple TDs in each game this season. Tanner Morgan is a near 72% passer, but just lost top receiver Chris Autman-Bell for the year as he goes against Michigan State’s struggling pass defense, college football’s worst last season.

Well. 23 Texas A&M (-3) vs. No. 10 Arkansas. A critical Matchup to help decide who will be Alabama’s primary Threat in the SEC West this season, between an Aggies side already at 1 loss and a Razorback team that needed a 14-point fourth quarter comeback against Missouri State.

Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-18). Braelon Allen will test the Buckeyes’ defensive interior with a battery of inside and outside runs behind a solid Badger line while OSU’s top-flight receivers go against a stingy Wisconsin defense that was No. 1 overall a year ago. Ohio State dropped 77 on Toledo last week, but faces a stiffer test in the Big Ten opener.

Missouri at Auburn (-7)

Well. 17 Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5)

Notre Dame (-1) at North Carolina

Well. 22 Texas (-6) at Texas Tech

Tulsa at No. 16 Ole Miss (-21)

Well. 15 Oregon (-6.5) at Washington State

New Mexico at LSU (-30.5)

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40.5)

Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma (-13.5)

Well. 7 USC (-6) at Oregon State

Stanford at Washington (-13)

