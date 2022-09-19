College football odds, point spreads, betting lines for Week 4 schedule of games

Week 4 of the college football schedule is upon us, and with it the updates on the latest game lines, point spreads, and odds for the best games.

There are three games on tap with top 25 ranked teams on the same field, including two key matchups in the SEC, and one ACC clash.

Let’s take a look at the latest numbers from the oddsmakers.

Week 4 college football odds, lines, and point spreads

Week 4 college football odds, lines, and point spreads

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button