College football odds, picks, top predictions, best bets for Week 8: Proven Simulation loves Clemson, Iowa

As the Saturday portion of the Week 8 college football schedule approaches there are just nine Power Five teams that remain undefeated. That number is guaranteed to shrink by at least one when No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) and No. 5 Clemson (7-0) meets up at noon ET. The latest Week 8 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Tigers as 14-point favorites. Well. 9 UCLA (6-0), meanwhile, is a 6.5-point road underdog at No. 10 Oregon (5-1) in the latest Week 8 college football lines.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 8

One of the college Picks the model is high on in Week 8: No. 5 Clemson (-14) Cruises to a blowout win against No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday in a noon ET battle of undefeated ACC squads. The Tigers have won four straight against the Orange, and they’ve scored 41 or more points in two of the last three meetings against Syracuse.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been playing well in recent weeks, especially against ACC opponents. The junior QB has thrown three or more touchdown passes in three of his last four outings, and he’s scored three rushing TDs in his last three games. In addition, the Tigers are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games in conference play, which is one reason why the model expects Clemson to cover the spread almost 60% of the time.

Another one of the model’s top college football picks: Iowa (+30) keeps it within the big number on the road at No. 2 Ohio State in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Hawkeyes have one of the nation’s worst offenses, but they are tough on defense. Only a strong Michigan offense has scored more than 10 points against the Hawkeyes this season. The Wolverines scored 27, and even that total wouldn’t be enough for Ohio State to cover, even if the Buckeyes pitched a shutout of their own.

SportsLine’s model is projecting that the Hawkeyes are able to muster a couple scores in this one. And with Ohio State failing to hit 40 points in the simulations, that’s more than enough for Iowa to get the job done. The Hawkeyes cover nearly 70% of the time in this one. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 8 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State (-30, 50)

Syracuse at Clemson (-14, 49.5)

Indiana at Rutgers (-3, 45)

Kansas at Baylor (-8.5, 63)

Cincinnati at SMU (+3, 63)

Duke at Miami (-8, 60.5)

West Virginia at Texas Tech (-6, 68.5)

Northwestern at Maryland (-13.5, 52.5)

Boston College at Wake Forest (-21, 61.5)

Ole Miss at LSU (-2.5, 66.5)

Texas at Oklahoma State (-6, 60.5)

Purdue at Wisconsin (-2, 52.5)

UCLA at Oregon (-6, 70.5)

Memphis at Tulane (-7, 56.5)

Vanderbilt at Missouri (-14, 55)

Mississippi State at Alabama (-21, 62)

Minnesota at Penn State (-4.5, 45)

Texas A&M at South Carolina (+3.5, 45)

Kansas State at TCU (-4.5, 59)

Pittsburgh at Louisville (-1, 56.5)

Washington at Cal (+7.5, 57)