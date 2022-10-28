College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 9: Simulation loves Michigan, Oklahoma State

This has been the season that Tennessee fans have been waiting decades for, as the Volunteers are the No. 3 team in the Nation with an opportunity to win the SEC for the first time since 1998. In two weeks, they get their shot at No. 1 Georgia, but first they have to handle business at home against No. 19 Kentucky. The Vols are 12-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but can they focus on the task at hand without being distracted by their upcoming matchup with the Bulldogs?

Georgia could be in a similar situation against Florida this week, and this 3:30 pm ET SEC on CBS Matchup is effectively the Gators’ Super Bowl at this point. Georgia is a massive 22.5-point favorite, but could get caught in a look-ahead spot, which could jeopardize their status as one of the top Week 9 college football bets. Before making any Week 9 college football Picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in Picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college Picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) wins by a touchdown against Big 12 Rival Kansas State on Saturday. The past few weeks have been a difficult stretch for the Cowboys, but they won against Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns. In those games, the Cowboys offense ran 184 total plays, while the defense had to defend 185, and in between was a loss to TCU that featured nearly 900 yards of offense between the two sides.

Fatigue from the arduous run of conference opponents is a concern, but Kansas State could be as one-dimensional of a team as Oklahoma State will have played to this point. The Wildcats’ top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Will Howard were both injured in their last game against TCU, and Jake Rubley’s only pass of the game in relief was intercepted. K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is a terrific player, but if he is the only one getting the ball, Oklahoma State should be able to cobble together another win on Saturday. The model projects that the Cowboys cover well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the model’s top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-22.5) Cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans come limping into town for this game, having lost four of their last five games, with the lone win coming in double overtime against Wisconsin. They have already suffered four losses by double digits this season, including a 49-20 setback against then-No. 3 Ohio State.

Michigan is led by star running back Blake Corum, who is averaging 6.2 yards per carry and has scored 13 touchdowns. Backup running back Donovan Edwards racked up a career high 173 yards and two touchdowns in Michigan’s 41-17 win over Penn State, so Michigan State is going to have trouble slowing down the Wolverines in this matchup. Corum and Edwards are backed up by one of the best defenses in college football, as Michigan has allowed 17 points or fewer in six of its seven wins. The model says the Wolverines cover almost 60% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football Picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS Matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football Picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 63.5)

Featured Game | BYU Cougars vs. East Carolina Pirates

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6, 57)

Featured Game | FIU Panthers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Featured Game | Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida at Georgia (-22.5, 56)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5, 58)

Featured Game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks

Cincinnati at UCF (+1.56)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 55)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)