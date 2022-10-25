College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 9: Proven model loves Michigan, Oklahoma State

Well. 13 Penn State has already had one opportunity to face a top-five team this season, getting blown out by then-No. 5 Michigan two weeks ago. The Nittany Lions will be hoping for a better performance when they face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes during the Week 9 college football schedule. Ohio State is coming off a dominant outing, blowing out Iowa in a 54-10 final last week. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the latest Week 9 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Elsewhere, No. 7 TCU has a chance to remain unbeaten when it faces West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. The Horned Frogs have won four consecutive games against ranked opponents, while the Mountaineers are coming off a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech. Before locking in any Week 9 college football Picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college Picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State easily wins as a 1-point underdog against No. 22 Kansas State. The Wildcats were still alive in the College Football Playoff race heading into their matchup against then-No. 8 TCU last week, but they blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 final. They are going to have trouble recovering from that loss emotionally, especially since they are facing a tough team this week. Oklahoma State is coming off an excellent performance, taking down then-No. 20 Texas in a 41-34 final as a 6.5-point underdog.

Star quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 43 yards. Sanders has now racked up more than 2,000 passing yards and 23 total touchdowns this season. Kansas State has been held under 15 points on two occasions this season, which is one reason why the model has Oklahoma State covering the spread more than 60% of the time.

Another one of the model’s top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan rolls to a blowout win over Michigan State, easily covering the 22.5-point spread. The Spartans were able to snap a four-game losing streak in their previous contest, but it came against a struggling Wisconsin team. They have not been able to hold up against quality opponents this season, with all four losses during their losing streak coming by double digits. Michigan State has only faced one ranked team in 2022, losing to then-No. 3 Ohio State by 29 points.

Michigan has been blowing teams out all season, including a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State two weeks ago. Junior running back Blake Corum has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. They should have continued success against Michigan State’s defense, as the Wolverines are covering the big number in 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State (-13.5, 40)

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi (PK, 43.5)

Utah at Washington State (+8, 56)

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU (-3, 60.5)

Louisiana Tech at FIU (+6.5, 58.5)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Florida at Georgia (-22, 56)

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.58)

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Cincinnati at UCF (+1.56)

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 54.5)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)