College football odds, picks, predictions, best bets for Week 12: Simulation backs Oklahoma State, Cincinnati

After a loss to Georgia two weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers are on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture looking in as the No. 5 team in the nation. However, they’ve still got a pretty clear path into the top four if they can take care of business, starting with a Week 12 Matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night. The Volunteers are 22-point favorites on the road according to the latest Week 12 college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, No. 4 TCU will hope to continue its dream season at Baylor in a noon ET kickoff on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites over their in-state rivals according to the Week 12 college football lines and enter the weekend Sporting an impressive 7-1-1 record against the spread. Before making any Week 12 college football Picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top college football predictions for Week 12

One of the college Picks the model is high on in Week 12: No. 25 Cincinnati (-17) covers at Temple in a 4 pm ET kickoff on Saturday. The Bearcats have two losses by a combined 11 points Entering Saturday and Luke Fickell’s Squad will need to keep the pedal to the metal while locked in a tight AAC race with UCF and Tulane. All three teams are at 5-1 and with UCF holding the tiebreaker over both teams and the top two teams advancing to the AAC Championship Game.

Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a 27-25 win over East Carolina last week to move to 8-2 on the season but now the Bearcats get a much easier matchup against the Owls in Stan Drayton’s first season as head coach. Temple has lost five of six and allowed at least 450 yards of total offense in four of its last five games. The model is predicting that soft defensive unit is exactly what the Cincinnati offense needs to get back on track, predicting that the Bearcats score 40 and cover nearly 70% of the time.

Another one of the Week 12 college football Picks from the model: No. 22 Oklahoma State (+7.5) easily covers in its Bedlam Series rivalry game against Oklahoma on Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET. The Cowboys have been one of the most underrated teams in the betting market over the past two seasons, covering the spread at a 14-5-1 clip in their last 20 games. They have won 13 of their last 17 games outright, and the model expects them to pull off another Outright upset on Saturday night.

Senior quarterback Spencer Sanders has thrown for 2,261 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 349 yards and eight scores. Junior running back Dominic Richardson has rushed for 543 yards and eight scores, giving the Cowboys a balanced, explosive offense. Sanders is racking up nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns in the latest simulations, which is one reason why the Cowboys are covering the spread almost 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football Picks for Week 12

College football odds for Week 12 (via Caesars)

Friday, Nov. 18

USF at Tulsa (-14, 58)

San Diego State at New Mexico (+14.5, 36)

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan (-17.5, 43)

TCU at Baylor (+3, 56.5)

Kansas State at West Virginia (+7.5, 55)

Miami (FL) at Clemson (-19, 46.5)

Georgia at Kentucky (+22.5, 49)

NC State at Louisville (-5, 47.5)

Ole Miss at Arkansas (+3, 58.5)

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (-7, 65)

USC at UCLA (+2.5, 74.5)

Utah at Oregon (-3, 62.5)