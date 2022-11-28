College football odds, lines, schedule: Michigan, USC favored in Championship Week

The regular season is over and now the schedule moves towards Championship Saturday and, from there to Selection Sunday for the national playoff semifinal.

And with plenty still on the line as the final four College Football Playoff positions are still not settled, at least those behind No. 1.

Georgia appears to be a lock for the semifinal even if it were to lose to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, although almost no one is predicting that will happen.

Meanwhile, there are major games still to play in the Big Ten, the Pac-12, and the Big 12, all with the teams favored to win those games expected to take the other three slots in the playoff.

