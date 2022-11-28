College football odds, lines, schedule: Michigan, USC favored in Championship Week

The regular season is over and now the schedule moves towards Championship Saturday and, from there to Selection Sunday for the national playoff semifinal.

And with plenty still on the line as the final four College Football Playoff positions are still not settled, at least those behind No. 1.

Georgia appears to be a lock for the semifinal even if it were to lose to LSU in the SEC Championship Game, although almost no one is predicting that will happen.

Meanwhile, there are major games still to play in the Big Ten, the Pac-12, and the Big 12, all with the teams favored to win those games expected to take the other three slots in the playoff.

Where do things stand ahead of Championship Week? Let’s take a look at the game lines, according to SI Sportsbook.

College football betting lines, odds for conference Championship games

Power Five Conference Championships

Pac-12 Championship: USC (-3, 67) vs. Utah. No Complicated solutions here for the Trojans, who are expected to maintain their hold on the No. 4 position in the rankings with a win over the Utes, the only team to beat them this season, a 1-point Shootout on the road. Caleb Williams and the USC offense are tough to stop right now, but Utah has the pieces to get around the Trojans’ defense, a unit that, while it leads college football in turnover margin, is still allowing chunks of yards.

Big 12 Championship: TCU (-2.5, 61.5) vs. Kansas State. If there’s a team of Destiny this season, it could be TCU, which has overcome several slow first-half starts to remain undefeated, including a midseason tilt with K-State, which had to field its third-string quarterback due to injuries. Win, and TCU is in the College Football Playoff.

Big Ten Championship: Michigan (-16.5, 51.5) vs. Purdue. The second-biggest line of the week belongs to the Wolverines, fresh off a dominant win at Ohio State, and possibly already having clinched a berth in the College Football Playoff, regardless of what happens in Indy. Purdue slogged its way to the top of the heap in the weird Big Ten West race and has a passing game that can make this interesting, led by quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

ACC Championship: Clemson (-7.5, 63) vs. North Carolina. This was supposed to be a play-in game for the College Football Playoff before both these teams dropped two games late in the season: Clemson to Notre Dame and unranked South Carolina and UNC to Georgia Tech and NC State. Still, there’s a trip to a good New Year’s Bowl game on the line here.

SEC Championship: Georgia (-17.5, 49.5) vs. LSU. Some of the luster was taken off this game after LSU dropped a surprise third loss of the season, at unranked Texas A&M. The Tigers had an outside shot at becoming the first two-loss College Football Playoff, but now the best hope they have is to prevent Georgia from going into the semifinal as the No. 1 team, because the Bulldogs are still in the final four even with a loss here.

Group of Five Conference Championships

AAC Championship: Tulane (-3.5, 56.5) vs. UCF. Tulane hasn’t won a conference title in this century while UCF has won four, and the winner of this one almost certainly gets the Group of Five’s New Year’s Bowl bid.

Conference USA Championship: UTSA (-8.5, 66.5) vs. North Texas. The Roadrunners are comfortable favorites to win their second-straight league title.

MAC Championship: Toledo (-3.5) vs. Ohio. A surprise title game bid for the Bobcats, who haven’t won the MAC since 1968, but has played for it four times since then, while Toledo is looking to win the conference for the first time since 2016.

Mountain West Championship: Boise State (-3.5, 52.5) ​​vs. Fresno State. A strong second half to the season for Fresno State, which lost four straight early on and won its final seven in a row, while the Broncos are a perfect 8-0 in conference play.

Sun Belt Championship: Troy (-10, 48) vs. Coastal Carolina. Jon Sumrall inherited a Troy program that went 5-7 a year ago, winning 10 games and taking the West Division, earning the right to play a Chanticleer team that won’t have star quarterback Grayson McCall thanks to injury, and has two league losses , allowing 40-plus points in both, including a 47-7 Shocker to James Madison in the finale.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook