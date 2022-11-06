College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 11: Alabama, Texas favored in marquee conference games

We have reached the homestretch of the college football season, and Week 11 will have a huge impact on how Races for division titles shape up heading towards late November and the end of the regular season.

Well. 10 Alabama visits No. 11 Ole Miss in the SEC is the CBS Game of the Week in one of the most intriguing SEC West games of the year. Ole Miss’ only blemish is a loss to No. 7 LSU, and it needs to keep up with the Tigers in order to have a chance at making its first SEC Championship Game since the division split in 1992. The Crimson Tide will be looking to regain momentum after suffering its second loss of the season in Week 10 at LSU. A berth in a New Year’s Six Bowl could be on the line for Coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, which seems crazy considering the success they’ve had over the last 15 years.

Well. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU in yet another big game for a Horned Frogs team that continues to battle back no matter how big of a hole it digs. Top-ranked Georgia will look to keep the momentum going at Mississippi State in front of a crowd in Starkville that will be clanging those cow bells in a big, big way.

Lines for Week 11 are out, so let’s take a look at how the oddsmakers see results playing out. Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Well. 1 Georgia (-16.5) at Mississippi State: Georgia looked like a Behemoth last weekend in the win over Tennessee in front of a raucous home crowd. Things are different in Starkville, Mississippi, though. Mississippi State is coming off of an overtime win over Auburn, and there’s no doubt that Coach Mike Leach will have something up his sleeve for the reigning national champions.

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State (-38.5): The Buckeyes were sluggish on the road in the wind and rain in the win over Northwestern. Quarterback CJ Stroud needs to make a big statement in this one if he wants to stay in the race for the Heisman Trophy. Indiana got blown out at home by Penn State last weekend, and it’s clear that oddsmakers are expecting more of the same this weekend.

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan (-28): The Wolverines have been hanging around taking care of business while dominoes fall all around them. Quarterback JJ McCarthy and the punishing running game have made this one of the most balanced offenses in the country. The Cornhuskers have to win out in order to make a Bowl game, and the extra 15 practices that teams get for making Bowl games would be huge to the future of the program.

Well. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas (-7): You see that correctly — Texas is favored over the undefeated Horned Frogs despite the fact that Sonny Dykes’ crew has consistently found ways to win in tough situations. This will be an interesting battle between Veteran Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan and former five-star stud Quinn Ewers for Texas. Can TCU come back if it gets into another hole in one of the wildest atmospheres in college football?

Well. 10 Alabama (-11) at No. 11 Ole Miss: The Rebels have had two weeks to prepare for a Crimson Tide team that has struggled on the road this season. There’s no doubt that Rebels Coach Lane Kiffin used the extra time to draw up creative plays in an attempt to stun Alabama Coach Nick Saban, his former boss at Alabama from 2014-16. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had a rough game against LSU and will be looking to get back on track against the porous Rebels defense.

Well. 24 Washington at No. 6 Oregon (-11): This is a big spread considering how potent the Huskies offense has been under star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. However, Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has established himself as one of the stars of the sport after transferring to Oregon from Auburn last offseason. These two offenses could turn this one into a shootout.

Best of the rest