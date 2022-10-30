College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 10: Georgia favored vs. Tennessee in No. 1 vs. No. 2 Showdown

The last Game of the Century pitted No. 1 LSU and Joe Burrow against No. 2 Alabama and Tua Tagovailoa in a historic battle won by the Tigers 46-41. In Week 10, college football gets its latest iteration as Heisman favorite Hendon Hooker leads No. 2 Tennessee is on the road against the reigning national Champions No. 1 Georgia in the game of the year, a Matchup that could decide who will win the SEC Championship — and maybe the national title.

The SEC East Matchup leads what is shaping up to be a Fantastic Slate of football in Week 10. Additionally, No. 13 Kansas State hosts Texas and No. 6 Alabama travels to No. 15 LSU in games with major conference championship implications. Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina vie for control of the Sun Belt East, and Texas A&M is favored at home vs. Florida as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak

The week features only three ranked matchups, but six ranked teams are betting underdogs. Sixteen different ranked teams play on the road. Check out some of the most interesting opening lines for upcoming Week 10 games.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Well. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (-8.5): Another Game of the Century takes place as the final two undefeated teams in the SEC vie in Athens. Georgia has won five straight matchups against Tennessee, but the Vols have a legitimate Heisman candidate in quarterback Hendon Hooker. Tennessee snapped a 16-year losing streak against Alabama earlier this season. Can they tame the ‘Dawgs? All eyes will be on CBS.

Texas (-1) at No. 13 Kansas State: Despite crushing Oklahoma State 48-0, the Wildcats are narrow underdogs at home against the vaunted Longhorns. Texas was off last week, but quarterback Quinn Ewers was miserable in his first road start, a 41-34 loss against those same Cowboys in Stillwater. A loss would likely push the Longhorns out of the Big 12 Championship Game race.

Well. 6 Alabama (-13) at No. 15 LSU: Since losing the opener in painful fashion, LSU has quietly been one of the nation’s top sneaky-good teams. Dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels has 11 combined touchdowns over his past two games — wins over Ole Miss and Florida. However, Alabama boasts probably the best player in America with quarterback Bryce Young leading the way. This game could come down to which team can best get stops.

Well. 5 Clemson (-4) at Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish have been miserable this year… except against the ACC. Notre Dame beat probably the second and third best teams in the ACC — North Carolina and Syracuse — by a combined 30 points, but is 3-3 against everyone else. Of course, Clemson presents a unique challenge among ACC foes. The Tigers’ offense must be on their A-game to escape South Bend with another win.

Well. 20 Wake Forest (-3) at No. 21 NC State: Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman had perhaps the worst quarter in years with six turnovers and a pair of pick sixes to spark a 35-0 run for Louisville. NC State boasts an even better defense than Louisville, but has scored just 17.5 points per game in ACC play. Wake Forest’s defense will provide either a breakout moment for backup quarterback MJ Morris, or the end of NC State’s season.

Best of the rest