College football odds, lines, predictions for Championship Week, 2022: Model Picks Michigan, Coastal Carolina

It’s Championship Week in college football and even though a lot of the attention will be on who will make the College Football Playoff field, for many teams the chance to win a conference Championship will be the defining moment of their season. Clemson saw its playoff hopes dashed when it lost to South Carolina last week, but the Tigers will still be eager to win the ACC title over North Carolina after seeing their six-year reign atop the conference ended by Pitt last year. The Tigers are 7.5-point favorites over the Tar Heels in the latest Championship Week college football odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Meanwhile, the Winner of the AAC Championship Game will likely earn the Group of Five bid to the New Year’s Six, so there will be plenty on the line as Tulane takes on UCF. The Green Wave are 4-point favorites over the Knights in the latest Championship Week college football lines. Before making any Championship Week college football Picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Championship Week college football odds from Caesars and locked in Picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Championship Week

One of the college Picks the model is high on for Championship Week: Coastal Carolina (+8.5) easily stays within the spread against Troy in the 2022 Sun Belt Championship at 3:30 pm ET. Jamey Chadwell has built a program from scratch at Coastal Carolina (9-2) and after back-to-back 11-win seasons, he’ll have a chance to reach double-digits for the third year in a row and to earn a second conference title in that span if they can get by Troy (10-2).

The Chanticleers are coming off a 47-7 loss to James Madison, who would have won Group A and taken Coastal Carolina’s spot in the title game if they were eligible. However, you can expect Chadwell’s bunch to be ready to take advantage and the potential return of starting quarterback Grayson McCall would be a huge boost. McCall has been out since Nov. 3 with a foot injury, but the three-time conference player of the year has thrown for 75 touchdowns with just seven interceptions in his career. The Chanticleers cover in well over 60% of simulations in this one.

Another one of the Championship Week college football Picks from the model: No. 2 Michigan (-16.5) rolls to a blowout win against Purdue in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night at 8 pm ET. The Wolverines absolutely demolished the Ohio State Buckeyes last week 45-23 to earn their spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan out-rushed Ohio State 242-19 in the second half and that control of the line of scrimmage allowed the Wolverines to pull away after a back-and-forth first half. Donovan Edwards rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns with Blake Corum, who has now been ruled out for the season, battling a knee injury that only allowed him to play a few snaps. The model is predicting that Michigan once again dominates the line of scrimmage against Purdue and rushes for over 200 yards, helping the Wolverines cover in well over 60% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football Picks for Championship Week

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS Matchup during Championship Week, and it says several big underdogs will cover with room to spare. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football Picks can you make with confidence? And which big underdogs will Hang tough? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $2,500 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Championship Week (via Caesars)

See full Championship Week college football picks, odds, predictions here

Friday, Dec. 2

2022 Conference USA Championship Game: North Texas vs. UTSA (-8.5, 69)

Featured Game | UTSA Roadrunners vs. North Texas Mean Green

2022 Pac-12 Championship Game: Utah vs. USC (-2.5, 67)

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 MAC Championship Game: Toledo vs. Ohio (+1.5, 55)

Featured Game | Ohio Bobcats vs. Toledo Rockets

2022 Big 12 Championship Game: Kansas State vs. TCU (-2.5, 62)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas State Wildcats

2022 Sun Belt Championship Game: Coastal Carolina vs. Troy (-8.5, 48)

Featured Game | Troy Trojans vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

2022 SEC Championship Game: LSU vs. Georgia (-17.5, 51)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. LSU Tigers

2022 Mountain West Championship Game: Fresno State vs. Boise State (-3, 54)

Featured Game | Boise State Broncos vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

2022 AAC Championship Game: UCF vs. Tulane (-4, 57)

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. UCF Knights

2022 ACC Championship Game: Clemson vs. North Carolina (+7.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Clemson Tigers

2022 Big Ten Championship Game: Purdue vs. Michigan (-16.5, 52)